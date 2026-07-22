Yili Unites International Talent at 2026 Global Elite Summit, Celebrating Diversity and Shared Vision

HOHHOT, China, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yili Group recently hosted its second Global Elite Summit from July 7 to 10 in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia. Bringing together 52 top-performing employees from Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Germany, and Australia, the multi-day event was designed to bridge geographic divides and foster a deeply connected global team. Far more than a standard corporate retreat, the summit offered an immersive blend of cultural exchange, industrial tours, and collaborative team-building activities.

Global elites visit Yili Group Headquarters Global elites gather in Hohhot to immerse themselves in local culture

Pan Gang, Chairman and President of Yili Group, joined the festivities to welcome the international staff. During the summit's traditional "dragon eye-dotting" ceremony—a cultural symbol of awakening and new beginnings—he presented the employees with commemorative gifts and emphasized the critical role of Yili's global team.

"Growing our global presence remains the cornerstone of our future strategy," Pan Gang noted in his address. "As we expand our global footprint, we are committed to providing our international team members with an even broader platform for career advancement and personal success."

A major highlight of the trip was an in-depth tour of the Yili Modern Intelligent Health Valley. Tracing the end-to-end journey of dairy production, the visiting employees witnessed how cutting-edge digital technologies, smart manufacturing, and rigorous R&D safeguard Yili's product standards. For colleagues coming from different markets, this shared commitment to quality and consumer health served as a universal language.

"Seeing Yili's relentless pursuit of quality firsthand was truly inspiring," shared an employee from Indonesia. "I look forward to taking these high standards back to my daily work and delivering the same premium quality to our local consumers."

Moving beyond business operations, the summit was a vibrant celebration of diversity. Participants engaged in traditional Chinese cultural activities, explored the host city Hohhot, and took the stage to share customs, music, and dances from their home countries.

One of the most memorable moments was a collaborative dragon dance. Working together to design, build, and animate their own traditional dragon, the teams bridged language barriers through sheer teamwork and mutual support.

As a Chinese colleague summarized: "Languages may differ, but culture knows no boundaries. We may come from different parts of the world, but the genuine care we show one another is exactly the same."

The Global Elite Summit is a key pillar of Yili's broader talent strategy. By championing an open, diverse, and inclusive workplace, Yili ensures that professionals from any background can find a sense of belonging and reach their full potential.

Looking ahead, Yili aims to turn every shared endeavor into a source of vitality and strength for the global health industry.

SOURCE Yili Group