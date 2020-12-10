Yili unveils the K-12 Campus Safety Evaluation Indicator System

Yili's Campus Safety Dashboard is a present from "Yili's Ark" to China's schools, children, and wider society to help ensure the safe growth and development of children. The evaluation is based on 10 key indicators, including the environment around the campus, the physical and mental health of teachers and students, public health and food security on campus, emergency responses, and more, providing guidance on potential safety hazards, countermeasures, and prevention education. The evaluation results are displayed in the form of "radar charts" to help schools easily evaluate the overall situation of campus safety.

In the context of the pandemic, the Dashboard has added special measures to respond to major outbreaks, provide online lessons about safety, support the psychological wellbeing of teachers and students after an extended campus closure, protect personal information about teachers and students, ensure the hygiene and safety of school toilets, provide special fire safety equipment, and so forth.

"The Dashboard takes into full account the opinions of experts and scholars and has been gradually improved based upon the new environment and feedback from schools where the project has been implemented. I hope that the Dashboard can become a manual for campus safety work and a guideline for schools to readily spot safety hazards, thereby benefiting even more primary and junior high schools and their students," said Ma Jing, deputy secretary general of the Western China Human Resources Development Foundation.

Safeguarding children through eight years of deep experience

The "Yili's Ark" CSR project was developed as early as eight years ago in 2012. Jointly initiated by Yili Group and the Western China Human Resources Development Foundation, the public welfare project focuses on ensuring children's safety and "safeguarding children with respect and expertise," according to Pan Gang, Chairman and president of Yili.

For eight years, the "Yili's Ark" project, always adhering to the principle of "make your dreams come true, with safe growth put first," has made continuous efforts towards establishing a widely applicable and sustainable model for children's safety. To date, the "Yili's Ark" project has been introduced in over 500 schools in 40 districts, counties, and cities from 25 provinces across China and has trained more than 300 primary school teachers and campus safety managers, benefiting more than 300,000 children in total.

Through eight years of exploration and practice, the "Yili's Ark" child safety public welfare project has succeeded in establishing a unique and mature system, bringing together schools and trainers with parents and their children. In the future, Yili will continue to uphold the public welfare concept of "safeguarding children with respect and expertise," further promote the spirit of "Yili's Ark," care for the healthy growth and development of younger generations, and share the benefits of health with the entire world.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=379682

Caption: Yili released the K-12 Campus Safety Evaluation Indicator System at the ceremony.

SOURCE Yili Group