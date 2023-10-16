Yili's Vice President Yun Zhanyou Elected to the Board of the International Dairy Federation

News provided by

Yili Group

16 Oct, 2023, 22:09 ET

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15, 2023, The International Dairy Federation (IDF) held its Board of Directors election on the eve of the "2023 IDF World Dairy Summit" in Chicago. Dr. Yun Zhanyou, Vice President of Yili Group, has been elected to the Board of IDF. This appointment makes Dr. Yun one of three representatives from global dairy enterprises.

Continue Reading
Dr. Yun elected to the Board of Directors at the IDF General Assembly in Chicago
Dr. Yun elected to the Board of Directors at the IDF General Assembly in Chicago

This year marks the 120th anniversary of the International Dairy Federation's establishment. The IDF has played a pivotal role in fostering dairy science and technological innovation worldwide and making substantial contributions to the sustainable development of the global dairy industry. With 39 member countries representing 74% of the world's milk production, the IDF holds unparalleled influence in shaping the industry's future.

At the heart of the IDF's governance structure lies the IDF Board of Directors. Comprising nine industry associations and business representatives from member countries, this influential body serves as the primary hub for research, decision-making, and coordination within the IDF.

"I'm honored and proud to be a part of the IDF board of directors, and it comes with a greater sense of responsibility. We're excited about having closer communication with the global dairy industry and sharing the valuable experiences and accomplishments of Chinese dairy companies in areas like innovation research, digitalization, and sustainable development. Our goal is to work together and create more opportunities, unlocking the boundless potential of the global dairy industry," said Dr. Yun.

IDF President Piercristiano Brazzale said: "We have just finished the General Assembly where Dr Yun was elected a board member of IDF. This is a very important step for IDF, because knowing the level of innovation and technology out of Yili, that is a leader company in China, will give us a lot of contribution in the work we are doing every day to support the dairy sector around the world. I'm sure we will work a lot together to contribute to the dairy sector and also China's dairy sector to improve the quality and reward innovation technology."

Following Dr. Yun's election, Yili Group is poised to play a more active role in fostering global collaboration. Yili's commitment to global dairy industry governance has been exemplified by its active involvement in several working committees under the IDF. These committees cover various areas, such as analytical methods for composition, dairy microorganisms, additives and contaminants, dairy science and technology, as well as dairy policies and economics, and so forth. Leveraging its expertise, Yili will share the valuable experiences of Chinese dairy enterprises in digitalization, intelligent technologies, and low-carbon practices during the IDF's major events, research initiatives, and discussions on critical topics.

As the largest dairy enterprise in the Asian dairy industry, Yili is committed to supporting global industry innovation and seeking further development opportunities. Yili will continue to listen to the needs of consumers worldwide, delivering higher quality products and services and realizing the dream of "World Integrally Sharing Health."

SOURCE Yili Group

Also from this source

Yili Wins 2023 Odyssey Award for "Best Corporate Sustainability Film" in Cambridge

Yili Wins 2023 Odyssey Award for "Best Corporate Sustainability Film" in Cambridge

"Passion for a Sustainable Future", a short film co-produced by Yili Group and The Economist Group in the UK, was recognized as the "Best Corporate...
Des équipes de basket-ball originaires d'un village chinois jouent à la mi-temps de la finale de la Coupe du monde FIBA en tant qu'invités d'honneur

Des équipes de basket-ball originaires d'un village chinois jouent à la mi-temps de la finale de la Coupe du monde FIBA en tant qu'invités d'honneur

Lors de la finale de la Coupe du monde de basket-ball FIBA 2023, deux équipes de basket-ball basées dans un village de la Chine rurale ont fait leur...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.