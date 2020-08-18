Yilmaz Mahshid takes office as CEO of Medivir on 14 September

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) announced today that Dr. Yilmaz Mahshid will assume his position as CEO on September 14, 2020. Uli Hacksell, who has been CEO since October 2018, will remain as a Board Member of Medivir.

Yilmaz Mahshid joins Medivir from his recent position as CFO at PledPharma. He was prior to that Investment Manager at Industrifonden. He has also worked as a health care analyst at Pareto Securities and at Öhman Fondkommission. Yilmaz holds a doctorate from the Department of Medical Biochemistry and Biophysics at Karolinska Institute. He began his career as a researcher at the Karolinska Institute followed by the pharmaceutical companies Biolipox and Orexo.

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com

