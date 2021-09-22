Yin Yang You, a global collaboration 5,000 years in the making

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) natural remedies have thrived in the East for thousands of years. And yet, Western medicine hasn't embraced this promising practice. Yin Yang You, a first-of-its-kind book, sheds light on how Eastern and Western medicine meld together for the ultimate guide in holistic health. This collaboration between Mehmet Oz, MD, prominent heart surgeon and Emmy-winning host of The Dr. Oz Show, Anlong Xu, Ph.D., president of the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine (BUCM), and USANA Health Sciences offers accessible, practical insights and tips to broaden your perspective on health.

Yin Yang You brings readers a unique and powerful literary and scientific collaboration, available now on Amazon

Yin Yang You launched at the 2021 Concordia Annual Summit on September 21, and is available on Amazon.

"For much of the West, Traditional Chinese Medicine remains a mystery," says Dr. Mehmet Oz. "Thinking about health from a different approach feels more intimidating and unsettling than it does exciting and titillating. It's easier—and more comforting—to stay the course with what we already know about health, about medicine, about treatments, and about diagnoses. Western medicine has given us some unimaginably innovative advances and treatments. Yet one of our Yin Yang You missions is to demystify the world of TCM. Not to replace Western thinking, treatments, and approaches, but to learn how East and West can work together. I am so grateful to work with experts such as Dr. Xu and the amazingly talented research and development team at USANA on this book, and I think it will be a game changer for a lot of people."

Yin Yang You brings readers a unique and powerful literary and scientific collaboration. Nowhere before have such forces joined to take on the momentous task of building the bridge between Eastern and Western medicine in this way. Through humorous stories, down to earth examples, and unique recipes, this book guides you through traditional Chinese practices that open minds to true, global holistic medicine.

"I am happy to be able to contribute to this book and help guide those in the West through the amazing journey of Traditional Chinese Medicine," says BUCM President Dr. Anlong Xu. "Our mission at the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine is to promote global awareness and practice of Chinese medicine and to contribute to the development of human health and the progress of civilization. Yin Yang You is the perfect tool to help us with that mission."

"Our whole goal at USANA is to help people better their lives and teach the importance of health," says Dr. Rob Sinnott, USANA's chief scientific officer. "With our contribution to the book, our hope is to help practitioners in Eastern and Western methods work better together. Page after page, readers will discover ways holistic medicine can support health, strength, wellness, and longevity."

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare and active nutrition lines, USANA has proven for nearly 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

Media Contact: Amy Haran

Executive Vice President of Communications

(801) 954-7641

media(at)usanainc(dot)com

SOURCE USANA

Related Links

http://www.usana.com

