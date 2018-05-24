Yintech to Report First Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results on May 30, 2018

Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd.

07:49 ET

SHANGHAI, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YIN) ("Yintech" or the "Company"), a leading provider of investment and trading services for individual customers in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, before the open of U.S. markets.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 (8:00 p.m. Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Details of the conference call are as follows:

International

+1 412 902 4272

U.S. Toll Free

+1 888 346 8982

Mainland China Toll Free

400 120 1203

Hong Kong

+852 3018 4992

Hong Kong Toll Free

800 905 945

Passcode

Yintech

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 11:59 p.m. Hong Kong Time, June 6, 2018.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in

+1 412 317 0088

U.S. Toll Free

+1 877 344 7529

Passcode

10120798

A live and archived webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of Yintech's website at http://ir.yintech.net/.

About Yintech

Yintech (NASDAQ: YIN) is a leading provider of investment and trading services for individual customers in China. Yintech strives to provide best-in-class financial information, investment tools and services to its customers by leveraging financial technology and mobile platforms. Currently, Yintech is focused on the provision of gold and other commodities trading services, securities advisory services, securities information platform services, overseas securities trading services and asset management services.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Yintech
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +86 21 2028 9009 ext 8270
E-mail: ir@yintech.cn

Christensen

In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yintech-to-report-first-quarter-2018-unaudited-financial-results-on-may-30-2018-300654281.html

