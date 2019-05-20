Yintech to Report First Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results on May 31, 2019

SHANGHAI, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YIN) ("Yintech" or the "Company"), a leading provider of investment and trading services for individual customers in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, on Friday, May 31, 2019, before the open of U.S. markets.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, May 31, 2019 (8:00 p.m. Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Details of the conference call are as follows:

International: 1 412 902 4272 U.S. Toll Free: 1 888 346 8982 Mainland China Toll Free: 400 120 1203 Hong Kong: 852 3018 4992 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800 905 945 Passcode: Yintech

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 11:59 p.m. Hong Kong Time, June 7, 2019.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in: 1 412 317 0088 U.S. Toll Free: 1 877 344 7529 Passcode: 10131860

A live and archived webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of Yintech's website at http://ir.yintech.net/.

About Yintech

Yintech (NASDAQ: YIN) is a leading provider of investment and trading services for individual customers in China. Yintech strives to provide best-in-class financial information, investment tools and services to its customers by leveraging financial technology and mobile platforms. Currently, Yintech is focused on the provision of gold and other commodities trading services, securities advisory services, securities information platform services, overseas securities trading services and asset management services.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Yvonne Young

Phone: +86 21 2028 9009 ext 8270

E-mail: ir@yintech.cn

