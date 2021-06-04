YinzCam and CLEAR Announce Strategic Partnership Bringing Together YinzCam's Mobile Technology and CLEAR's Identity Platform

NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YinzCam, the industry leader in mobile apps for professional sports and entertainment events, and CLEAR, the secure identity company, today announced a strategic partnership. This partnership will bring together YinzCam's mobile technology and CLEAR's secure identity platform to offer innovative new solutions and shape the future fan experience for sports teams, leagues and venues.

The innovative new partnership was formed with the shared vision of enhancing the fan's digital journey, while also providing measurable impact to the participating sports and entertainment brands.

As part of the new relationship, YinzCam will integrate with CLEAR's verified identity platform with a plan to unlock a variety of experiences across its existing suite of services, which may include:

Single Sign-On for secure ticketing purchases within YinzCam's mobile apps

Biometric ticketing entry and validation

Enhanced user profiles including COVID-19 vaccination status

Age verified purchases and content, such as alcohol and sports betting

"We are thrilled to partner with CLEAR to create more frictionless stadiums and arenas," said Priya Narasimhan, Founder & CEO of YinzCam, the Pittsburgh-based developer, "and we look forward to developing new technologies and data-driven experiences together for our clients."



"At CLEAR, our mission is to create frictionless experiences for members across travel, sports, and beyond. Our passion combined with YinzCam's cutting-edge sports technology puts us in a position to help shape the future of sports," said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CLEAR CEO.

About YINZCAM

Founded out of Carnegie Mellon University in 2009, YinzCam works with over 200 professional sports teams and leagues across the globe to build their digital fan experiences and to provide unique business tools for membership growth and retention. The company's mission is to build the best mobile apps in the sports industry.

About CLEAR

CLEAR is a leader in identity and access with more than 6 million members and 100+ partners across the United States. CLEAR links identity with different information sets, including: credit cards, tickets to the game, reservations, frequent flyer numbers, flight manifests, health care identification, driver's licenses and passports. CLEAR's data security framework meets the highest standards for performance and for protecting sensitive information — FISMA High- and SAFETY Act-certified by the Department of Homeland Security. CLEAR's users are always in control of their data and CLEAR does not sell user information. To learn more, visit www.clearme.com

