YinzCam Partners With XFL To Develop Official Mobile App For New Football League

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YinzCam, the industry leading mobile app and software developer based in Pittsburgh, PA, has partnered with the XFL, the new professional football league kicking off February 8, to become the league's official app developer.

Now available for iOS and Android devices, the official XFL league app was created with the fan in mind to help introduce the XFL’s new set of rules and provide a complete broadcast schedule, real-time statistics for every game, updated rosters and player profiles, and in-depth coverage of the 12-week season through breaking news and exclusive video.

XFL fans will even be able to select their favorite XFL team and personalize the look and content within their app, or follow all eight teams at once.

Additionally, fans looking forward to attending XFL games in person will be able to purchase and manage their digital tickets through the app, as well as find stadium information to help make their game-day experience smooth and enjoyable.

"The XFL league app is one more step forward in our overall mission to bring fans inside the game that we all love," said David Michael, XFL Chief Technology Officer. "Our partnership with YinzCam allows us to offer our fans more content and more access to our teams and players, and more ways to connect with our new league."

With fun at the forefront, the new-look league is also inviting fans to join its Football Advisory Network (F.A.N.) and provide feedback on the game, the rules and the live stadium experience.

"We are proud to partner with the XFL, as they launch the new league," said Priya Narasimhan, CEO and Founder of YinzCam. "We have always been focused on enhancing the fan experience through our mobile products, so we are excited to contribute to the XFL's fans-first approach."

Founded out of Carnegie Mellon University in 2009, YinzCam is the premier professional sports app vendor having developed more than 180 mobile apps for leagues, teams, venues and events around the world, totaling more than 75 million app installs.



