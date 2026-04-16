Yiren Digital Named to S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) 2026, Honored as Industry Mover

BEIJING, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading fintech company specializing in digital consumer lending, insurance and financial technology innovation across China and global markets, today announced its inclusion in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) 2026. Alongside this milestone, Yiren Digital was also honored with the "Industry Mover" distinction. The Yearbook is widely regarded as one of the most comprehensive annual publications evaluating corporate sustainability performance in China.

The recognition reflects Yiren Digital's performance in the 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), where the Company scored 50 out of 100, placing Yiren Digital in the top decile of the "Diversified Financial Services and Capital Markets" industry globally as of October 24, 2025, reflecting a 12-point improvement over the prior year. For the 2026 China Edition, nearly 1,800 companies were assessed, with only approximately 190 selected for inclusion. Yiren Digital was further honored with the "Industry Mover" distinction, recognizing the Company as the strongest year-over-year ESG performer in its industry. The Company delivered meaningful gains across key ESG dimensions, including a 6-point increase in governance and a 10-point increase in social performance. S&P Global classified the Company's overall data availability as High relative to industry peers.

"Our inclusion in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) 2026 reflects a conviction at the heart of our business: that a strong ESG strategy is inseparable from a strong fintech strategy," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yiren Digital. "AI-powered risk management and information security are not simply compliance boxes to check; they are how we earn and keep the trust of the customers we serve. Expanding financial inclusion for underserved borrowers and small business owners is central to our mission. This recognition underscores that sustainable value creation and commercial growth are mutually reinforcing, and we will continue to build on that foundation."

Yiren Digital's Key Achievements in the 2025 Corporate Sustainability Assessment

Yiren Digital delivered strong performance across both the Social and Governance & Economic dimensions. The Social Dimension was Yiren Digital's strongest-performing dimension, with the Company achieving a score of 55/100, significantly ahead of the industry average of 24/100. The Governance & Economic Dimension also improved year over year, with performance exceeding industry averages across Risk & Crisis Management, Business Ethics and Information Security.

These results reflect the Company's continued focus on embedding risk management, data security and financial inclusion into its core operating model.

Yiren Digital's ESG Framework

Yiren Digital has established a three-tier ESG governance framework comprising a Board-level ESG Committee, management-level oversight, and an ESG working group. This structure integrates sustainability considerations into corporate strategy, business operations and risk management.

The Company has set targets to reach peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from its own operations by 2060. In 2025, Yiren Digital published its second consecutive annual ESG Report alongside three ESG-related core policies, including its Occupational Health and Safety Policy, further strengthening its ESG disclosure framework. The Company's ESG reporting now covers more than 90 sub-topics aligned with CSA evaluation criteria.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading fintech company specializing in digital consumer lending, insurance, and financial technology innovation across China and global markets. The Company leverages advanced artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to enhance customer experience, optimize capital efficiency, and expand financial inclusion. With the successful filing of the in-house developed Large Language Model Zhiyu, the substantial upgrade of its Magicube Agent platform, Yiren Digital is establishing a new growth engine to position itself as an AI-powered next-generation fintech leader. For more information, please visit https://ir.yiren.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and assessments of current market and operating conditions. These statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) (the "Company"), and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, significant fluctuations in loan origination volumes, changes in credit performance and delinquency trends, variations in take rates and monetization efficiency, availability and cost of funding, and the Company's ability to achieve its anticipated financial results or previously issued guidance.

In addition, the Company operates in a highly regulated industry in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"), and its business is materially affected by the evolving regulatory framework applicable to credit facilitation, consumer finance, online lending-related services, data security, and financial risk management. Regulatory policies and implementation measures in these areas have undergone, and may continue to undergo, significant and rapid changes, including changes in interpretation and enforcement.

Such regulatory developments may include, but are not limited to, adjustments to risk retention and capital requirements, restrictions on pricing, interest rates, or service fees, enhanced consumer protection and compliance obligations, data privacy and cybersecurity requirements, and limitations on certain business models or partnership structures. These measures may materially impact the Company's ability to originate loans, maintain relationships with funding partners, price its services competitively, or sustain historical revenue and profitability levels.

Furthermore, the timing, scope, and enforcement intensity of regulatory changes in the PRC are often uncertain and may vary across regions and over time. Such uncertainty may result in increased compliance costs, operational constraints, and strategic adjustments, and may also affect funding partner behavior, borrower demand, and overall industry liquidity.

In addition, shifts in regulatory policy and market expectations may adversely affect investor sentiment and capital market conditions for the industry, potentially resulting in reduced loan facilitation volumes, increased volatility in financial performance, and pressure on margins.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, unexpected changes in regulatory policies or enforcement practices, macroeconomic conditions, borrower credit behavior, funding partner participation, competitive dynamics, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no, and expressly disclaims any, obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

SOURCE Yiren Digital