Yiren Digital Strategically Expands into Blockchain Finance and Partners with ChainUp for Platform Development

HONG KONG, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading fintech company specializing in digital consumer lending, insurance and financial technology innovation across China and Southeast Asia, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ChainUp, a blockchain technology and digital asset exchange solutions provider, to co-develop a global blockchain infrastructure platform to support institutional-grade crypto investment products and related financial services.

The partnership marks a significant step in Yiren Digital's long-term growth strategy to develop a transparent, efficient, and compliant next-generation fintech platform. It also aligns with the Company's focus on long-term value creation by capturing opportunities at the accelerating convergence of traditional finance and emerging Web3 technologies.

Yiren Digital began building up its Web3 assets in the first quarter of 2025 by investing directly in Ethereum (ETH), laying the groundwork for future blockchain-based product development. In June 2025, the Company established a digital asset task force in Hong Kong to explore regulated opportunities within the city's fast-developing digital finance ecosystem.

"Our entry into blockchain finance represents a long-term growth catalyst for Yiren Digital," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and CEO of Yiren Digital. "This partnership accelerates the development of our Web3 ecosystem, supporting our ability to build the next-generation fintech platform based on digital asset and innovative asset tokenization technology that combine the immutability and security of blockchain with the solid strength of our fintech foundation. We see this as a unique and strategic opportunity to redefine how investors and asset owners engage with digital finance globally."

Yiren Digital plans to launch an initial functional release of the new crypto finance system by the end of October 2025. This early release will be accessible to selected users to experience the staking of their Ethereum and provide valuable performance and compliance feedback. Building on this foundation, the Company expects to deliver the full version 1.0 in the first half of 2026, introducing complete product features, expanded asset coverage, and integrated connectivity with its existing fintech ecosystem.

Yiren Digital's long-term vision includes establishing a comprehensive blockchain-enabled financial ecosystem that offers diversified digital asset investment and tokenization services for both investors and asset owners. The platform bridges traditional fintech with blockchain infrastructure, enabling asset owners to unlock liquidity through tokenization of real-world assets (RWA). This creates new opportunities for investors to diversify their portfolio by accessing previously hard-to-reach asset classes.

According to Global Industry Analyst Inc. (October 2025), the global digital asset market is undergoing rapid institutionalization. Its market capitalization now exceeds USD4.2 trillion, with blockchain-based financial services projected to surpass USD52.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of more than 45%.

Yiren Digital believes its early and strategic entry positions it to capture meaningful market share as digital assets evolve from speculative instruments into a mainstream component of global financial infrastructure.

Headquartered in Singapore, ChainUp is a leading blockchain solutions provider offering digital asset exchange systems, custody, Web3 infrastructure, and asset tokenization services. The company serves more than 1,000 clients across over 30 markets, reaching more than 60 million end users, and was named Regulation Asia's "Best Institutional Custody & Asset-Servicing Solution" in 2023.

Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading fintech company specializing in digital consumer lending, insurance, and financial technology innovation across China and Southeast Asia. The Company leverages advanced artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to enhance customer experience, optimize capital efficiency, and expand financial inclusion. With the recent launch of its Magicube Agent Platform and its strategic entry into crypto and blockchain finance, Yiren Digital is building a new growth engine to become an AI-powered and blockchain-enabled global fintech leader. For more information, please visit https://ir.yiren.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

