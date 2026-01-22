Yiren Digital Recognized with "Annual Digital Intelligence Innovative Application Award" by Caijing New Media

BEIJING, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading Fintech company specializing in digital consumer lending, insurance and financial technology innovation across China and Southeast Asia, announced today that it has received the "Annual Digital Intelligence Innovative Application Award" under the "New Technology" category. The award was organized by Caijing New Media in conjunction with Analysys, the China Virtual Reality Technology and Innovation Platform, the Zhongguancun Shu Zhi Artificial Intelligence Industry Alliance, Qingbo(dsdata), and other key industry bodies. Other winners in other categories include Alibaba, Tencent, Honor, Tiktok, and JD.

The award is a recognition of Yiren Digital's sustained innovation in AI technology application to deliver business value. It further confirms Yiren Digital's digital transformation achievements and demonstration of the value creation of its AI-driven strategy, establishing a practical benchmark for digital and intelligent transformation within the fintech sector.

Advancing AI Strategy with Proprietary Large Language Models

In 2025, Yiren Digital successfully completed the regulatory filing and registration of its proprietary "Zhiyu" large language model (LLM), facilitating the accelerated deployment of its AI strategy. This regulatory milestone has catalyzed business momentum by optimizing operational workflows, refining client engagement, and enhancing the company's capabilities in AI productization and solutions.

Magicube AI Agent Platform: Driving Operational Excellence

Powered by the "Magicube" AI Agent Platform, Yiren Digital has significantly improved performance accuracy and efficiency while elevating the user experience. The key operations now utilize a hybrid human–AI collaboration model, ensuring 24/7 service availability and transcending the traditional capacity limitations of manual support.

The Magicube AI Agent Platform has recently undergone a version 2.0 upgrade, bolstering AI capabilities across four strategic verticals to drive operational excellence:

Intelligent Marketing Optimization: Enabling automated, logic-driven script routing

Automated Content Generation: Enhancing creative velocity and output efficiency

Quality Inspection Reconstruction: Supporting flexible configuration and batch analysis for rigorous quality control

Code Security Fortification: Ensuring systematic stability and risk mitigation

By continuously expanding the scope and quality of its technology-enabled services, Yiren Digital has further deepened its product innovation pipeline and service ecosystem to support demand for fast credit analysis, precision marketing and risk optimization.

Strategic, Scaled, and First-Mover Investment in AI

Yiren Digital has long pioneered fintech innovation, executing an AI strategy characterized by first-mover advantage, significant capital allocation, and precise market positioning.

Looking ahead, the platform will continue to invest in high value proposition R&D particularly in multi-agent collaboration, aiming to build a more automated "digital workforce".

