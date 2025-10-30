Yiren Digital to Showcase AI Transformation in Keynote Speech at Hong Kong FinTech Week on November 3, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading AI-driven fintech platform, today announced that Mr. William Hui, Chief Financial Officer, will present at Hong Kong FinTech Week x StartmeupHK Festival 2025 on November 3, 2025. He will deliver a keynote speech highlighting the Company's AI transformation journey and its latest technological innovations.

As one of the world's premier fintech gatherings, Hong Kong FinTech Week is organized by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau and Invest Hong Kong, in collaboration with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the Securities and Futures Commission, and the Insurance Authority. Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the event is expected to attract over 37,000 participants, featuring more than 800 speakers and 700 exhibitors.

Yiren Digital has deeply integrated proprietary AI technologies across its core business operations. The Company's recently enhanced Magicube Agent Platform—a multi-agent AI system—is designed to transform customer engagement, risk management, compliance, and capital optimization throughout financial services. In parallel, Yiren Digital's large language model, "Zhiyu", obtained official regulatory approval for commercialization in April 2025, reinforcing the Company's commitment to building a next-generation, AI-powered fintech ecosystem.

Mr. Hui will detail Yiren Digital's strategic vision and practical insights on how AI is reshaping the competitive landscape of fintech. His presentation will outline the Company's ongoing AI transformation and showcase its latest breakthroughs aimed at boosting operational efficiency and expanding financial inclusion.

Yiren Digital's participation underscores its leadership in AI technology and dedication to advancing the global fintech industry. Through this high-level international platform, the Company looks forward to engaging with global innovators and driving further integration of AI within financial services.

Event Details:

Date: November 3, 2025

Time: 4:20 – 4:30 PM HKT

Topic: Building The Next Generation Fintech: Our AI Transformation Journey

Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

