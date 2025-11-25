Yiren Digital Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Nov 25, 2025, 05:30 ET
BEIJING, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading fintech company specializing in digital consumer lending, insurance and financial technology innovation across China and Southeast Asia, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
Third Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights
Financial Services Business
- Total loans facilitated in the third quarter of 2025 reached RMB20.2 billion (US$2.8 billion), representing an increase of 51% compared to RMB13.4 billion in the same period of 2024 and remaining stable compared to RMB20.3 billion in the second quarter of 2025.
- Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 14,006,873 as of September 30, 2025, representing an increase of 3% from 13,536,838 as of June 30, 2025, and increase of 21% compared to 11,611,899 as of September 30, 2024.
- Number of borrowers served in the third quarter of 2025 was 1,335,978, representing a decrease of 18% compared to 1,637,912 in the second quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 11% compared to 1,498,020 in the same period of 2024. The decrease was due to our strategic tightening of our credit policy amid industry-wide credit risk fluctuations.
- Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated reached RMB34.2 billion (US$4.8 billion) as of September 30, 2025, representing an increase of 10% from RMB31.2 billion as of June 30, 2025 and an increase of 50% compared to RMB22.8 billion as of September 30, 2024.
Insurance Brokerage Business
- Gross written premiums in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB1,148.0 million (US$161.3 million), representing an increase of 35% from RMB850.1 million in the second quarter of 2025 and 15% decrease compared to RMB1,351.3 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was attributed to the accelerating growth of our internet insurance business as well as the strong performance of renewal premiums.
- Annualized insurance premiums of internet insurance products were RMB196.2 million (US$27.6 million), representing an increase of 204% from RMB64.5 million in the second quarter of 2025.
"We delivered a stable and resilient quarter amid industry-wide challenges," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Through adaptive risk management measures and business diversification — including the growth of our high-potential online insurance business — we have demonstrated our ability to manage risk in a challenging environment."
"As part of our ongoing transformation, we advanced our agentic AI capabilities to improve process efficiency and unit economics. These innovations are now helping to mitigate the margin pressure associated with the current credit cycle."
"We maintain a healthy and ample cash position and are driving the turnaround of the insurance business with the new internet insurance strategy. Our balance sheet remained robust with total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of RMB4.3 billion. This provides us with the financial flexibility to invest in our next generation of fintech." Mr. William Hui, Chief Financial Officer commented.
Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Total net revenue in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB1,555.0 million (US$218.4 million), representing an increase of 5% from RMB1,479.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. Particularly, in the third quarter of 2025, revenue from financial services business was RMB1,423.2 million (US$199.9 million), representing an increase of 70% from RMB836.2 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was attributed to persistent demand for our small revolving loan products, as well as a growing repeat borrowing rate among existing borrowers. The financial service revenue accounts for 92% of the total net revenue. Revenue from insurance brokerage business was RMB84.2 million (US$11.8 million), representing a decrease of 2% from RMB85.5 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was attributable to lower overall commission rates from the traditional line. Net revenue from other business was RMB47.5 million (US$6.7 million), compared with the revenue of RMB557.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly attributed to our strategic decision to wind down the historical "consumption and lifestyle" segment announced in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB331.8 million (US$46.6 million), compared to RMB335.6 million in the same period of 2024.
Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB149.9 million (US$21.1 million), compared to RMB205.9 million in the same period of 2024. This decrease was primarily due to 27% decrease in origination and service expense from the financial services and lower commission costs from our insurance brokerage business.
Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB91.5 million (US$12.9 million), compared to RMB150.8 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease in R&D expenses was due to the one-off system development project from 2024.
General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB104.4 million (US$14.7 million), compared to RMB80.1 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to increase in personnel related costs to strengthen our risk management and fund the plan for new business initiatives.
Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB229.4 million (US$32.2 million), compared to RMB94.9 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was driven by higher receivables from loan facilitation services and guarantee services, fueled by growing loan volume. Additionally, due to the increase in self-funded loan balance in the third quarter of 2025, the balance of financing receivables increased from RMB 17.5 million to RMB 1.1 billion.
Provision for contingent liabilities in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB459.8 million (US$64.6 million), compared to RMB272.4 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was attributable to increase in loan volume facilitated under risk-taking model. [1]
Fair value adjustments gain in the third quarter of 2025 was a gain of RMB161.3 million (US$22.7 million) compared to a gain of RMB36.4 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly due to the fair value change in crypto assets, driven by an increase in the price of Ethereum.
Income tax expense in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB56.1 million (US$7.9 million).
Net income in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB317.6 million (US$44.6 million), as compared to RMB355.4 million in the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to substantial upfront provisions — required by accounting principles for our growing loan volume under the "risk-taking model" — coupled with a declining fee rate of loan-facilitation business following the new regulations as well as a decreasing commission rate in our insurance brokerage business. The industry-wide fluctuations in asset quality and our conservative risk assumptions are also attributed to the overall declined profitability.
Adjusted EBITDA[2] (non-GAAP) in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB236.8 million (US$33.3 million), compared to RMB380.9 million in the same period of 2024 and RMB351.4 million in the second quarter of 2025.
Basic and diluted income per ADS in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB3.6472 (US$0.5124) and RMB3.6270 (US$0.5094) respectively, compared to a basic income per ADS of RMB4.0618 and a diluted income per ADS of RMB4.0384 in the same period of 2024.
Net cash used in operating activities in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB5.5 million (US$0.8 million), compared to RMB50.4 million generated from operating activities in the same period of 2024.
Net cash used in investing activities in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB707.6 million (US$99.4 million), compared to RMB1,859.6 million in the same period of 2024.
Net cash provided by financing activities in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB529.7 million (US$74.4 million), compared to RMB22.2 million used in financing activities in the same period of 2024.
As of September 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were RMB3,864.9 million (US$542.9 million), compared to RMB4,098.9 million as of June 30, 2025. As of September 30, 2025, the balance of financial investment was RMB498.8 million (US$70.1 million), compared to RMB418.9 million as of June 30, 2025.
Delinquency rates[3]. As of September 30, 2025, the delinquency rates for loans that are past due for 1-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days were 2.7%, 1.7% and 1.4%, respectively, compared to 1.7%, 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively, as of June 30, 2025.
Business Outlook
Based on the Company's preliminary assessment of business and market conditions, the Company projects the total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 to be between RMB1.4 billion and RMB1.6 billion, driven by loan growth from domestic market and international markets, and further market penetration into new customer segment.
This is the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to changes and uncertainties.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.
Currency Conversion
This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on September 30, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
Conference Call
Yiren Digital's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on November 25, 2025 (or 8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 25, 2025).
Participants who wish to join the call should register online in advance of the conference at:
Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in details for the conference call.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at:
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yiren Digital's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yiren Digital's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain the listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading fintech company specializing in digital consumer lending, insurance, and financial technology innovation across China and Southeast Asia. The Company leverages advanced artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to enhance customer experience, optimize capital efficiency, and expand financial inclusion. With the recent launch of its Magicube Agent Platform and its strategic entry into digital asset business, Yiren Digital is building a new growth engine to become an AI-powered and blockchain-enabled global fintech leader. For more information, please visit https://ir.yiren.com.
|
1. The risk-taking model refers to the framework in which we assume the credit risk for the loans facilitated on our platform.
|
2. "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Operating Highlights and Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release.
|
3. "Delinquency rates" refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans that were 1-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days past due as a percentage of the total performing outstanding principal balance of loans as of a specific date. Loans originating outside mainland China are not included in the calculation. We define a performing loan as one that is being repaid according to the agreed terms and has not become delinquent for more than 90 days.
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
USD
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
USD
|
Net revenue:
|
Loan facilitation services
|
600,899
|
874,584
|
611,859
|
85,947
|
1,972,726
|
2,228,837
|
313,083
|
Post-origination services
|
1,421
|
10,463
|
2,617
|
368
|
4,483
|
14,824
|
2,082
|
Guarantee services
|
136,746
|
316,942
|
458,363
|
64,386
|
222,533
|
1,093,702
|
153,631
|
Financing services
|
31,448
|
65,821
|
67,850
|
9,531
|
61,688
|
175,558
|
24,661
|
Insurance brokerage services
|
85,530
|
58,137
|
84,228
|
11,831
|
301,982
|
213,825
|
30,036
|
Electronic commerce services
|
546,366
|
93,962
|
32,555
|
4,573
|
1,572,943
|
310,590
|
43,629
|
Others
|
76,678
|
232,191
|
297,492
|
41,788
|
217,353
|
724,253
|
101,735
|
Total net revenue
|
1,479,088
|
1,652,100
|
1,554,964
|
218,424
|
4,353,708
|
4,761,589
|
668,857
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
Sales and marketing
|
335,647
|
345,166
|
331,758
|
46,602
|
897,971
|
953,876
|
133,990
|
Origination,servicing and other operating costs
|
205,913
|
160,859
|
149,911
|
21,058
|
685,725
|
535,508
|
75,223
|
Research and development
|
150,840
|
107,693
|
91,514
|
12,855
|
247,173
|
285,161
|
40,056
|
General and administrative
|
80,097
|
78,862
|
104,420
|
14,668
|
232,441
|
279,119
|
39,208
|
Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others
|
94,913
|
214,698
|
229,355
|
32,217
|
320,532
|
596,858
|
83,840
|
Provision for contingent liabilities
|
272,406
|
385,674
|
459,783
|
64,585
|
618,589
|
1,256,220
|
176,460
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
1,139,816
|
1,292,952
|
1,366,741
|
191,985
|
3,002,431
|
3,906,742
|
548,777
|
Other income:
|
Investment income *
|
1,101
|
2,245
|
3,791
|
532
|
11,812
|
8,008
|
1,125
|
Interest income
|
20,776
|
22,353
|
19,704
|
2,768
|
62,446
|
64,291
|
9,031
|
Fair value adjustments gain
|
36,423
|
28,018
|
161,328
|
22,662
|
90,597
|
130,970
|
18,397
|
Others, net
|
2,535
|
14,084
|
644
|
91
|
3,201
|
15,403
|
2,163
|
Total other income
|
60,835
|
66,700
|
185,467
|
26,053
|
168,056
|
218,672
|
30,716
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
400,107
|
425,848
|
373,690
|
52,492
|
1,519,333
|
1,073,519
|
150,796
|
Share of results of equity investees
|
-
|
(4,431)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4,560)
|
(641)
|
Income tax expense
|
44,665
|
63,877
|
56,053
|
7,874
|
268,480
|
146,276
|
20,547
|
Net income
|
355,442
|
357,540
|
317,637
|
44,618
|
1,250,853
|
922,683
|
129,608
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
|
175,018,644
|
172,907,793
|
174,179,898
|
174,179,898
|
173,557,082
|
173,301,042
|
173,301,042
|
Basic income per share
|
2.0309
|
2.0678
|
1.8236
|
0.2562
|
7.2072
|
5.3242
|
0.7479
|
Basic income per ADS
|
4.0618
|
4.1356
|
3.6472
|
0.5124
|
14.4144
|
10.6484
|
1.4958
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
|
176,035,324
|
174,102,643
|
175,153,288
|
175,153,288
|
175,457,062
|
174,402,280
|
174,402,280
|
Diluted income per share
|
2.0192
|
2.0536
|
1.8135
|
0.2547
|
7.1291
|
5.2905
|
0.7432
|
Diluted income per ADS
|
4.0384
|
4.1072
|
3.6270
|
0.5094
|
14.2582
|
10.5810
|
1.4864
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data
|
Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities
|
50,393
|
411,224
|
(5,484)
|
(770)
|
1,051,044
|
884,390
|
124,229
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(1,859,587)
|
(752,200)
|
(707,599)
|
(99,396)
|
(3,080,167)
|
(1,605,389)
|
(225,508)
|
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities
|
(22,227)
|
447,588
|
529,732
|
74,411
|
(162,885)
|
896,744
|
125,965
|
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
|
(6,252)
|
(9,412)
|
(10,449)
|
(1,468)
|
(5,808)
|
(17,494)
|
(2,457)
|
Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and
|
(1,837,673)
|
97,200
|
(193,800)
|
(27,223)
|
(2,197,816)
|
158,251
|
22,229
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of
|
5,698,461
|
4,356,408
|
4,453,608
|
625,595
|
6,058,604
|
4,101,557
|
576,142
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
3,860,788
|
4,453,608
|
4,259,808
|
598,372
|
3,860,788
|
4,259,808
|
598,371
|
* Due to the expansion in the types of the Company's investments, investment income has been separately presented, split out from the original interest income, to reflect the realized
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in thousands)
|
As of
|
December 31,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
USD
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
3,841,284
|
4,098,851
|
3,864,891
|
542,898
|
Restricted cash
|
260,273
|
354,757
|
394,917
|
55,474
|
Accounts receivable
|
566,541
|
553,660
|
796,551
|
111,891
|
Guarantee receivable
|
474,132
|
656,019
|
715,996
|
100,575
|
Contract assets, net
|
1,008,920
|
1,319,246
|
1,227,236
|
172,389
|
Contract cost
|
294
|
4,880
|
6,936
|
974
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
2,361,585
|
2,486,393
|
2,672,111
|
375,349
|
Loans at fair value
|
421,922
|
480,915
|
473,570
|
66,522
|
Financing receivables
|
17,515
|
484,733
|
1,061,080
|
149,049
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
3,387,952
|
3,131,581
|
3,101,835
|
435,712
|
Financial investments
|
437,203
|
418,856
|
498,766
|
70,061
|
Equity investments
|
9,239
|
4,633
|
4,633
|
651
|
Property, equipment and software, net
|
78,678
|
85,155
|
84,867
|
11,921
|
Crypto assets
|
-
|
203,541
|
333,530
|
46,851
|
Deferred tax assets
|
77,463
|
128,989
|
173,182
|
24,327
|
Right-of-use assets
|
39,695
|
37,190
|
40,257
|
5,655
|
Total assets
|
12,982,696
|
14,449,399
|
15,450,358
|
2,170,299
|
Accounts payable
|
43,167
|
61,580
|
50,401
|
7,080
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
129,629
|
81,688
|
51,826
|
7,280
|
Guarantee liabilities-stand ready
|
606,886
|
889,343
|
929,970
|
130,632
|
Guarantee liabilities-contingent
|
578,797
|
848,704
|
874,717
|
122,871
|
Deferred revenue
|
9,479
|
515
|
335
|
47
|
Payable to investors at fair value
|
368,022
|
872,250
|
1,392,631
|
195,622
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
1,622,050
|
1,582,978
|
1,647,346
|
231,401
|
Borrowings
|
-
|
-
|
9,255
|
1,300
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
41,471
|
91,666
|
108,404
|
15,228
|
Lease liabilities
|
40,765
|
38,281
|
42,596
|
5,983
|
Total liabilities
|
3,440,266
|
4,467,005
|
5,107,481
|
717,444
|
Ordinary shares
|
132
|
132
|
133
|
19
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
5,198,457
|
5,210,508
|
5,229,667
|
734,607
|
Treasury stock
|
(170,463)
|
(170,686)
|
(170,686)
|
(23,976)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
79,268
|
42,195
|
70,603
|
9,917
|
Retained earnings
|
4,435,036
|
4,900,245
|
5,213,160
|
732,288
|
Total equity
|
9,542,430
|
9,982,394
|
10,342,877
|
1,452,855
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
12,982,696
|
14,449,399
|
15,450,358
|
2,170,299
|
Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
|
(in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of insurance clients, cumulative number of insurance clients and percentages)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
USD
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
USD
|
Operating Highlights
|
Amount of loans facilitated
|
13,392,676
|
20,347,799
|
20,166,545
|
2,832,778
|
38,239,060
|
55,752,267
|
7,831,474
|
Number of borrowers
|
1,498,020
|
1,637,912
|
1,335,978
|
1,335,978
|
3,365,960
|
3,145,904
|
3,145,904
|
Remaining principal of performing loans
|
22,768,555
|
31,220,078
|
34,235,130
|
4,808,980
|
22,768,555
|
34,235,130
|
4,808,980
|
Cumulative number of insurance clients
|
1,470,738
|
1,681,888
|
1,853,435
|
1,853,435
|
1,470,738
|
1,853,435
|
1,853,435
|
Number of insurance clients
|
82,291
|
118,747
|
229,353
|
229,353
|
226,191
|
387,130
|
387,130
|
Gross written premiums
|
1,351,311
|
850,080
|
1,147,966
|
161,254
|
3,324,627
|
2,799,844
|
393,292
|
First year premium
|
511,377
|
440,353
|
443,189
|
62,255
|
1,602,905
|
1,296,039
|
182,054
|
Renewal premium
|
839,934
|
409,727
|
704,777
|
98,999
|
1,721,722
|
1,503,805
|
211,238
|
Segment Information
|
Financial services business:
|
Revenue
|
836,193
|
1,489,587
|
1,423,231
|
199,920
|
2,425,341
|
4,207,298
|
590,996
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
307,459
|
332,405
|
322,184
|
45,257
|
812,484
|
915,492
|
128,598
|
Origination, servicing and other operating costs
|
119,706
|
105,617
|
87,322
|
12,266
|
318,727
|
333,562
|
46,855
|
Allowance for contract assets, receivables and
|
93,248
|
216,260
|
226,267
|
31,784
|
319,140
|
594,639
|
83,528
|
Provision for contingent liabilities
|
272,406
|
385,674
|
459,783
|
64,585
|
618,589
|
1,256,220
|
176,460
|
Insurance brokerage business:
|
Revenue
|
85,530
|
58,137
|
84,228
|
11,831
|
301,982
|
213,825
|
30,036
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
3,545
|
2,731
|
2,077
|
292
|
11,373
|
7,603
|
1,068
|
Origination, servicing and other operating costs
|
78,466
|
52,683
|
61,142
|
8,589
|
337,707
|
195,265
|
27,429
|
Allowance for contract assets, receivables and
|
(414)
|
564
|
677
|
95
|
(904)
|
663
|
93
|
Others:
|
Revenue
|
557,365
|
104,376
|
47,505
|
6,673
|
1,626,385
|
340,466
|
47,825
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
24,643
|
10,030
|
7,497
|
1,053
|
74,114
|
30,781
|
4,324
|
Origination, servicing and other operating costs
|
7,741
|
2,559
|
1,447
|
203
|
29,291
|
6,681
|
939
|
Allowance for contract assets, receivables and
|
1,666
|
45
|
34
|
5
|
1,664
|
(1,915)
|
(269)
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
|
Net income
|
355,442
|
357,540
|
317,637
|
44,618
|
1,250,853
|
922,683
|
129,608
|
Interest income and investment income, net
|
(21,877)
|
(24,598)
|
(23,495)
|
(3,300)
|
(74,258)
|
(72,299)
|
(10,156)
|
Income tax expense
|
44,665
|
63,877
|
56,053
|
7,874
|
268,480
|
146,276
|
20,547
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,401
|
2,643
|
3,252
|
457
|
6,319
|
8,192
|
1,151
|
Share-based compensation
|
13,235
|
6,932
|
14,439
|
2,028
|
16,578
|
23,558
|
3,310
|
Fair value adjustments related to crypto assets
|
(12,954)
|
(54,979)
|
(131,101)
|
(18,416)
|
(11,286)
|
(115,256)
|
(16,190)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
380,912
|
351,415
|
236,785
|
33,261
|
1,456,686
|
913,154
|
128,270
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
25.8 %
|
21.3 %
|
15.2 %
|
15.2 %
|
33.5 %
|
19.2 %
|
19.2 %
|
Delinquency Rates
|
1-30 days
|
31-60 days
|
61-90 days
|
December 31, 2020
|
1.3 %
|
0.7 %
|
0.6 %
|
December 31, 2021
|
2.0 %
|
1.5 %
|
1.2 %
|
December 31, 2022
|
1.7 %
|
1.2 %
|
1.1 %
|
December 31, 2023
|
2.0 %
|
1.4 %
|
1.2 %
|
December 31, 2024
|
1.6 %
|
1.2 %
|
1.1 %
|
March 31, 2025
|
1.6 %
|
1.2 %
|
1.2 %
|
June 30, 2025
|
1.7 %
|
1.1 %
|
1.0 %
|
September 30, 2025
|
2.7 %
|
1.7 %
|
1.4 %
|
30+ Days Delinquency Rates By Vintage*
|
Loan
|
Month on Book
|
2
|
4
|
6
|
8
|
10
|
12
|
14
|
16
|
18
|
20
|
22
|
24
|
2020Q1
|
0.8 %
|
2.0 %
|
3.4 %
|
4.5 %
|
5.4 %
|
5.9 %
|
6.5 %
|
6.8 %
|
7.1 %
|
7.5 %
|
8.1 %
|
8.5 %
|
2020Q2
|
0.6 %
|
2.0 %
|
3.3 %
|
4.5 %
|
5.3 %
|
6.0 %
|
6.4 %
|
6.9 %
|
7.4 %
|
8.0 %
|
8.6 %
|
8.8 %
|
2020Q3
|
1.3 %
|
2.8 %
|
4.3 %
|
5.4 %
|
6.3 %
|
6.9 %
|
7.5 %
|
8.2 %
|
8.9 %
|
9.3 %
|
9.5 %
|
9.5 %
|
2020Q4
|
0.3 %
|
1.4 %
|
2.4 %
|
3.4 %
|
4.3 %
|
5.4 %
|
6.4 %
|
7.3 %
|
7.7 %
|
8.0 %
|
8.2 %
|
8.3 %
|
2021Q1
|
0.5 %
|
1.8 %
|
3.0 %
|
4.2 %
|
5.3 %
|
6.3 %
|
7.1 %
|
7.3 %
|
7.5 %
|
7.7 %
|
7.8 %
|
7.9 %
|
2021Q2
|
0.5 %
|
2.1 %
|
3.8 %
|
5.5 %
|
6.8 %
|
7.5 %
|
7.7 %
|
7.9 %
|
8.1 %
|
8.3 %
|
8.2 %
|
8.2 %
|
2021Q3
|
0.6 %
|
2.5 %
|
4.2 %
|
5.4 %
|
6.1 %
|
6.5 %
|
6.7 %
|
6.9 %
|
6.9 %
|
6.9 %
|
6.9 %
|
6.8 %
|
2021Q4
|
0.8 %
|
2.7 %
|
4.1 %
|
4.9 %
|
5.4 %
|
5.8 %
|
5.8 %
|
5.8 %
|
5.7 %
|
5.6 %
|
5.6 %
|
5.5 %
|
2022Q1
|
0.7 %
|
2.1 %
|
3.2 %
|
4.0 %
|
4.6 %
|
4.8 %
|
4.7 %
|
4.6 %
|
4.6 %
|
4.5 %
|
4.5 %
|
4.4 %
|
2022Q2
|
0.5 %
|
1.8 %
|
2.9 %
|
3.8 %
|
4.3 %
|
4.5 %
|
4.4 %
|
4.3 %
|
4.3 %
|
4.2 %
|
4.2 %
|
4.1 %
|
2022Q3
|
0.6 %
|
2.2 %
|
3.5 %
|
4.3 %
|
4.8 %
|
5.0 %
|
5.0 %
|
4.9 %
|
4.9 %
|
4.8 %
|
4.7 %
|
4.7 %
|
2022Q4
|
0.7 %
|
2.5 %
|
3.9 %
|
4.9 %
|
5.6 %
|
5.9 %
|
5.8 %
|
5.8 %
|
5.7 %
|
5.6 %
|
5.5 %
|
5.4 %
|
2023Q1
|
0.6 %
|
2.4 %
|
4.0 %
|
5.2 %
|
5.9 %
|
6.2 %
|
6.1 %
|
6.0 %
|
5.9 %
|
5.8 %
|
5.7 %
|
5.6 %
|
2023Q2
|
0.7 %
|
3.0 %
|
4.9 %
|
6.3 %
|
7.0 %
|
7.3 %
|
7.2 %
|
7.0 %
|
6.9 %
|
6.8 %
|
6.7 %
|
6.6 %
|
2023Q3
|
0.9 %
|
3.7 %
|
5.8 %
|
7.1 %
|
7.9 %
|
8.1 %
|
8.0 %
|
7.9 %
|
7.7 %
|
7.6 %
|
7.5 %
|
7.5 %
|
2023Q4
|
0.8 %
|
3.6 %
|
5.8 %
|
7.0 %
|
7.6 %
|
7.8 %
|
7.7 %
|
7.5 %
|
7.4 %
|
7.3 %
|
7.3 %
|
2024Q1
|
0.7 %
|
3.2 %
|
5.0 %
|
6.1 %
|
6.7 %
|
7.0 %
|
6.9 %
|
6.8 %
|
6.7 %
|
6.9 %
|
2024Q2
|
0.6 %
|
2.5 %
|
4.2 %
|
5.3 %
|
6.0 %
|
6.2 %
|
6.2 %
|
6.2 %
|
2024Q3
|
0.6 %
|
2.3 %
|
3.8 %
|
4.9 %
|
5.6 %
|
5.9 %
|
5.7 %
|
2024Q4
|
0.7 %
|
2.4 %
|
3.9 %
|
5.1 %
|
5.9 %
|
2025Q1
|
0.6 %
|
2.4 %
|
4.3 %
|
5.2 %
|
2025Q2
|
0.8 %
|
3.3 %
|
2025Q3
|
1.0 %
|
*The 30+ days delinquency rate by vintage refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans facilitated over a specified period that are
SOURCE Yiren Digital
