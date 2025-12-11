Yiren Digital Wins "Technology Innovation Leadership Award for Listed Companies" at the 23rd China's Financial Annual Champion Awards

BEIJING, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading Fintech company specializing in digital consumer lending, insurance and financial technology innovation across China and Southeast Asia, today announced it has been awarded the "Technology Innovation Leadership Award for Listed Companies" at the 23rd China's Financial Annual Champion Awards. The award was presented during the 2025 China Financial Annual Conference, held in Beijing and co-hosted by the China Stock Exchange Executive Council and the leading financial media Hexun.com.

The conference, themed "Charting a Breakthrough for China's Economy," brought together over twenty of China's leading economists and policy experts. Discussions focused on strategic imperatives, including the outlook for "China's 15th Five-Year Plan," macroeconomic trends, technological innovation, capital market restructuring, and strategic asset allocation amid global volatility.

As one of the most respected commendations in China's financial sector, the China's Financial Annual Champion Awards honor companies that consistently contribute to the advancement of China's economy and the financial industry. The associated list serves as a widely recognized barometer for China's economic and financial trends for the upcoming year. Yiren Digital was selected for its continued innovation and operational excellence in AI-driven digital transformation.

Since its IPO in 2015, Yiren Digital has steadily advanced its AI R&D capabilities, evolving from a fintech company to a smart technology enterprise. By embedding cutting-edge AI automation technologies throughout its operations, the Company has translated AI proficiency into tangible productivity gains, strengthening innovation and performance across its operations.

Entering its tenth year as a public company, Yiren Digital continues to define how AI is reshaping business models, accelerating the deep integration of technology and finance across the fintech ecosystem.

The Company remains focused on its "AI+ on multi-use cases," supported by its AI Lab, and has developed a growing suite of proprietary large AI models deployed across multiple business functions. These technologies enhance data management, precision customer acquisition, intelligent marketing, customer service, and risk management, collectively driving significant improvements in operational efficiency.

A defining element of Yiren Digital's strategy is its commitment to early adoption, sustained investment, and strategic focus. The Company allocates hundreds of millions of RMB annually to R&D. Its proprietary large model, "Zhiyu," officially registered and deployed in April 2025, serves as the core engine of its AI infrastructure. The upgraded Zhiyu model supports multi-agent collaboration and contextual memory, enabling more sophisticated, human-like interactions and providing a robust, adaptive AI foundation for the Company.

Yiren Digital has also significantly enhanced service capabilities through its Magicube AI Agent Platform, delivering greater precision, efficiency, and more intuitive customer interactions. Leveraging human-AI synergy and round-the-clock availability, the platform helps the Company overcome traditional time and expertise constraints associated with purely human service models.

The Magicube AI Agent Platform recently rolled out its 2.0 upgrade, delivering enhanced AI capabilities across four key areas:

Optimized intelligent marketing with more refined conversational routing;

Strengthened automated content generation, significantly boosting creative efficiency;

Re-engineered intelligent quality-control systems featuring flexible configuration and batch-inspection capabilities;

Enhanced code security detection to further safeguard system stability.

Building on these capabilities, Yiren Digital is accelerating the development of autonomous Agent collaboration to create a coordinated "digital task force" that will support the next phase of operational intelligence.

Looking ahead, Yiren Digital remains firmly committed to artificial intelligence, driving technological innovation, and supporting industry transformation. As AI evolves rapidly, the Company is confident in its ability to shape the future of digital intelligence, lead industry progress, and contribute meaningfully to society.

Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading fintech company specializing in digital consumer lending, insurance, and next-generation financial technology innovation across China and Southeast Asia. Leveraging advanced AI and emerging technologies, the Company enhances customer experience, improves operational efficiency, and expands financial inclusion. With continued breakthroughs in AI and digital finance, Yiren Digital is building the foundation to become a global leader in AI-powered and blockchain-enabled financial technology. For more information, please visit https://ir.yiren.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

