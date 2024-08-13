YITAHOME Provides A One-Stop Shop for Students To Turn Their Dorm Room Into Their Dream Home Away From Home

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YITAHOME, the furniture brand specializing in creating sleek and contemporary pieces for modern homes, provides a one-stop shop for this year's back-to-school shopping. The brand understands that with the excitement of campus move-in days, there's also the underlying stress for students to make their new space feel like home, while also utilizing a small space for both function and design.

YITAHOME is committed to helping consumers curate their special spaces through thoughtful design and innovative solutions, while also allowing for individuals to create spaces that foster personal expression and provide a sanctuary for creating memories and nurturing one's well-being. Despite college being a temporary haven for students, YITAHOME's commitment does not waver. In fact, the brand has everything students need to give their dorm room the special touch of a home away from home.

From storage to decor, the brand's top products include:

Three Drawer File Cabinet with Charging Station , $149.99: This all-in-one storage cabinet houses everything students need to maximize space and get the storage needed all in a sleek design. Boasting 2 UL-listed outlets, 2 USB ports, and a 6.5-foot power cord, as well as three side storage solutions at adjustable heights, students are able to utilize every nook and corner to their needs.

18 PCS Stackable Shoe Storage Box Set with Drawers , $57.79 (discounted from $62.99): There's nothing more unruly than a stack of mismatched shoes. This 18-piece shoe box set not only provides a practical storage solution to a closet's biggest nightmare, but its stackable feature provides space-saving solutions for smaller spaces.

Cloth Dresser with Eight Drawers , $42.99: It's easy to overpack when heading to school - but dorm room basic furniture doesn't always provide the space to put it all, calling for a need for an extra set of drawers. This dresser provides the extra space needed, without the fuss. And with the average dorm room measuring 84 inches tall, the 39-inch dresser can easily tuck away to provide additional, ample storage. Further, available in 22 different colors, designs, and textures, there's an option for every dorm room design aesthetic.

31 Gallon Outdoor Storage Deck Box , $29.99: Not just for the outdoors, these 31-gallon storage boxes are the perfect solution for any extraneous items that need storage - from extra sweaters to shoes, to books, and more. As a bonus, the boxes serve multiple purposes, such as side tables, seating, or footstools. And with built-in handles on both sides, they're easy to lift and move around the dorm, as needed.

About YITAHOME

YITAHOME is a furniture brand that specializes in creating sleek and contemporary pieces for modern homes. From minimalist sofas to statement-making coffee tables, YITAHOME's designs are known for their clean lines and understated elegance. The brand's commitment to quality and affordability has made it a favorite among young professionals and design enthusiasts alike. With a focus on simplicity and functionality, YITAHOME is set to become the go-to brand for anyone looking to create a stylish, modern home.

