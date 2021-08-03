Yiwugo.com Selected as A Key Comprehensive E-commerce Platform of Zhejiang

YIWU, China, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiwugo.com, the official website of the Yiwu Commodity Market, which is the largest commodity wholesale market in the world, was listed under the key comprehensive e-commerce platforms category during 2021-2022 by the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province at the end of July. Tmall, Netease Yanxuan, vip.com, among the 20 platforms, were selected at the same time.

Yiwugo.com has always been committed to the transformation and upgrading of the physical market by adding e-commerce to brick-and-mortar businesses. It has nurtured an array of successful online suppliers.

Having received e-commerce training from Yiwugo.com, Chen Xianjie moved Xian Jie Commodities Firm, which began as an offline foreign trade operation, onto Yiwugo.com. Chen studied closely the promotion rules and participated in all the sales events; as a result, many items have made it to the most-searched list. This initial success inspired Chen to regularly make new listings. The shop has offered thousands of different items by far. "A general store," as Chen put it, "sells a wide range of goods, making sure that customers navigate around the store and find what they need". Chen's Firm is now a top-tier brand of small articles, engaging with both online and offline touchpoints. It ranks first among all the Yiwugo.com merchants by daily customer counts, scoring some 100,000 single-item clicks on monthly average.

Li Xinglin opened an online storefront of Wangjin Bag Firm on Yiwugo.com in 2014; not long after that, she procured a big export order of one million drawstring bags. During the pandemic, Yiwugo.com directed, over the Internet, a stream of customers, including Pepsi, Feihe and other well-known companies, to Li's door. Now, Li bases her online business on Yiwugo.com and will continue to do word-of-mouth marketing for the platform.

Zheng Yuxue, head of Hebei Zhengda Bicycle Co., Ltd., received a 500,000-yuan worth of order from a new South American customer who he had contacted on Yiwugo.com only half a year after he joined the platform. As contracted, the customer paid a 30% deposit. Zheng is quite pleased with Yiwugo.com, as it brings in high-quality customers and secures payment to the sellers.

Yiwugo.com has taken an Internet-based approach, creating an efficient trade platform for sellers and buyers while expanding itself by leaps and bounds. Yiwugo.com is home to 50,000 businesses which receive 800,000 customer visits and 15 million page views on daily average. It also boasts 8 million registered buyers.

