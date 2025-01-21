YMX Logistics Acquires Leading Yard Management System (YMS)

The acquisition underscores YMX Logistics' commitment to redefining yard operations for enterprise shippers across North America.

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YMX Logistics, a national provider of integrated yard logistics operations, announced today the acquisition of Yard Commander, a leading yard management system (YMS).

Founded in 2011 by Enrico Notte and Aaron Barnhard, Yard Commander is deployed across hundreds of facilities throughout North America. The yard management system is widely recognized for its user-friendly interface, real-time visibility, and scalable solutions that address the diverse needs of businesses managing complex yard operations. Both Notte and Barnhard have joined the YMX team immediately, with Notte serving as Head of YMS and Barnhard leading YMS engineering.

This acquisition aligns with YMX Logistics' strategic vision to redefine yard logistics. By integrating Yard Commander's breadth of capabilities and extensive customer base, YMX aims to strengthen its position as an industry leader, enhance its enterprise platform, and empower its partner ecosystem to deliver increased value to enterprise shippers.

"Technology alone won't solve the problem in the yard. Yards remain a blind spot for many large shippers, with no outsourced service provider having the capabilities to provide the ultimate integrated solution for the enterprise," said Matt Yearling, CEO of YMX Logistics. "Our goal is to guide our customers on a differentiated roadmap to greater efficiency, proactive problem-solving, reduced spending, and meaningful sustainability contributions across all nodes of their network. This acquisition represents an important step into this journey, and we are excited to welcome Enrico and Aaron to the team."

Yearling brings a wealth of industry expertise to YMX, having served as CEO of PINC, where he led the company to become a market leader in yard management solutions before its significant growth equity investment by the private equity firm Accel-KKR in 2020*.

"Joining YMX Logistics marks an exciting new chapter for Yard Commander. Since our founding, we've been dedicated to simplifying and optimizing yard operations through innovative technology," said Enrico Notte, head of YMS at YMX. "Now part of YMX, it will allow us to expand our impact and holistically deliver transformative value to enterprises seeking to modernize and optimize their logistics networks."

"Integrating Yard Commander's technology with YMX Logistics' operational expertise will enable enterprise customers to benefit from improved visibility, enhanced efficiency, sustainable operations, and a unique approach to yard management," completes Aaron Barnhard, head of YMS engineering at YMX.

* For more information, please visit https://www.accel-kkr.com/pinc-receives-significant-growth-equity-investment-from-accel-kkr/.

About YMX Logistics

YMX Logistics is trusted by the world's largest shippers and specializes in sustainable and optimized integrated yard logistics operations, spotting and shuttling services, and yard management technology solutions. With a team that brings decades of experience working for large shippers, Silicon Valley innovators, and top-tier consulting firms, YMX delivers reliable and high-performance outsourced yard and transportation operations to enterprise customers and Fortune 500 companies in the retail, manufacturing, and distribution sectors across North America. For more information, please visit ymxlogistics.com.

