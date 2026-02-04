YMX Logistics Executives Named 2026 Food Logistics Rock Stars

CEO Matt Yearling and COO Erin Mitchell recognized for redefining yard operations as a strategic execution layer in food and beverage supply chains

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YMX Logistics, a national third-party logistics provider specializing in integrated yard logistics for enterprise shippers, announced today that CEO Matt Yearling and COO Erin Mitchell have been named 2026 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain by Food Logistics. The annual award recognizes influential leaders whose work is reshaping how global food and beverage supply chains operate, adapt, and perform.

Rock Stars Of The Supply Chain Award

The recognition reflects Yearling's and Mitchell's leadership in elevating yard operations from a site-level, reactive function into a disciplined enterprise execution layer that directly impacts cost control, service reliability, safety, and sustainability across food and beverage networks.

"From cargo theft and natural disasters to evolving food safety regulations and rising costs, today's supply chain leaders face constant pressure," said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. "The Rock Stars of the Supply Chain stand out for their ability to drive resilience, innovation, and operational excellence while keeping quality, safety, and sustainability at the forefront."

As food and beverage supply chains grow more complex, yard performance has emerged as a material source of execution risk. Once managed locally and often overlooked, yard operations now directly influence network throughput, dwell time, labor efficiency, safety performance, detention exposure, and emissions outcomes across multi-site operations.

"Yard operations have quietly become one of the most underestimated risks in enterprise supply chains," said Matt Yearling, CEO of YMX Logistics. "When yards lack standardization and accountability, variability shows up everywhere else. This recognition reflects the work our team is doing to help customers bring discipline, predictability, and control to a part of the supply chain that can no longer be managed in isolation, using a Yard Operating System that applies the same rigor as transportation and warehousing."

Under Mitchell's operational leadership, YMX has focused on standardizing and optimizing yard execution, strengthening safety and labor performance, and enabling measurable reductions in dwell time, cost volatility, and emissions for large food and beverage shippers.

"Food and beverage companies operate in environments where safety, service reliability, sustainability, and throughput are non-negotiable," said Erin Mitchell, COO of YMX Logistics. "When the yard is not managed with the same discipline as transportation or warehousing, inefficiencies compound quickly. Our focus is on building safer, more consistent yard operations that support enterprise performance and sustainability goals at scale."

The full list of 2026 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain is available at https://foodl.me/g04uxp22. More information about Food Logistics awards programs can be found at https://www.foodlogistics.com/awards.

ABOUT YMX

YMX Logistics is trusted by the world's largest shippers and specializes in sustainable and optimized integrated yard logistics operations, spotting and shuttling services, and yard management technology solutions. With a team that brings decades of experience working for large shippers, Silicon Valley innovators, and top-tier consulting firms, YMX delivers reliable, high-performance outsourced yard and transportation operations to enterprise customers and Fortune 500 companies across North America in the retail, manufacturing, and distribution sectors. For more information, please visit ymxlogistics.com.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics also operates SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets .

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

Cell: (404) 421-8497

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE YMX Logistics