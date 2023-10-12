¡Yo Quiero! Amps Up Avocado Toast with its NEW Avocado & Egg

News provided by

¡Yo Quiero!

12 Oct, 2023, 08:44 ET

Available NOW at select Costco Locations

RHOME, Texas, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ¡Yo Quiero!, the innovative family-owned Texas-based company known for its commitment to helping people 'eat good to feel good' has introduced a breakfast game changer in the form of Avocado & Egg.  As part of the skyrocketing popularity of delicious avocado toast, the masterminds in the ¡Yo Quiero! kitchen have made the powerful pairing of avocado & egg as easy and convenient as ever with this newly-launched culinary crown jewel.

Continue Reading
¡Yo Quiero!
¡Yo Quiero!
¡Yo Quiero!
¡Yo Quiero!

"It has become clear to us that there is power behind the goodness of this healthy pairing," says Jay Alley, Co-Owner and Vice President of ¡Yo Quiero! "These two powerful foods, when teamed up, help build a healthy brain, promote stress-reducing hormones, keep the heart healthy, combat aging, and fight insomnia. So, as innovators in all things avocado, we are bringing this new product to Costco stores in the Southeast region now, with more stores coming on soon."

 ¡Yo Quiero!'s Avocado & Egg will be packaged with 14, 2.5oz mini cups recommended for health-conscious breakfast-eaters everywhere.

"We know that our consumers want 'real food' that improves their health and well-being but also want the convenience of food that requires no cooking or prep time. With ¡Yo Quiero!'s Avocado & Egg, you simply 'Just add toast' to fulfill both a balanced diet and busy lifestyle," says Tara Murray, VP of Marketing for ¡Yo Quiero!. She continues, "We are known for our consistent focus on all-natural and premium ingredients as well as innovating products to make meal-time and snack-time delicious and nutritious."

 For the past few years, ¡Yo Quiero! has been introducing new products to grocery store shelves that answer the demand for fresh, convenient, better-for-you choices in the fridge and pantry. Earlier this year, they released their highly anticipated NEW Original Bean Dip and NEW Spicy Bean Dip, both packed with the protein and nutrients found in premium humble beans, full of flavorful spices and packaged in sizes created for convenience and any dip occasion.

In 2022, they launched their wildly successful line of ¡Yo Quiero!'s avocado-forward cream cheese dips which includes the Avocado Spinach Artichoke, Avocado Spinach Bacon, Avocado Bacon, Ranch and Cheddar, and Avocado Jalapeno Popper Avocado Dips, all of which have fewer calories, less fat and less cholesterol than other traditional dips.

As an addition to these previously released culinary crown jewels of the grocery world, ¡Yo Quiero!'s Egg & Avocado packs are available at select Costco locations in the Southeast, with more coming soon.  To learn more about ¡Yo Quiero! visit www.yoquierobrands.com and www.freshinnovationsllc.com.

About ¡Yo Quiero!

¡Yo Quiero! Brands is a Texas-based avocado, guacamole, and dip company with state-of-the-art facilities in Rhome, Texas and Guanajuato, Mexico. With a mission of selecting and growing the freshest and finest ingredients, ¡Yo Quiero! creates delicious, hand-crafted products that can be found in most local retailers. Bringing years of experience and dip expertise to the category, ¡Yo Quiero! leads and innovates with integrity and passion. The current lineup of handcrafted Guacamole, Super Chunky Avocado, Avocado Salsa, Elote Dip, Queso, and Salsa can be viewed on our website. For additional information, recipes, or product availability, please visit www.yoquierobrands.com

Media Contacts:
Tara Murray
Vice President of Marketing
Fresh Innovations, LLC
[email protected] 

Dana Cobb
Public Relations
The Barber Shop Marketing
972-955-9747
[email protected] 

SOURCE ¡Yo Quiero!

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.