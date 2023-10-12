¡Yo Quiero! Amps Up Avocado Toast with its NEW Avocado & Egg

Available NOW at select Costco Locations

RHOME, Texas, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ¡Yo Quiero!, the innovative family-owned Texas-based company known for its commitment to helping people 'eat good to feel good' has introduced a breakfast game changer in the form of Avocado & Egg. As part of the skyrocketing popularity of delicious avocado toast, the masterminds in the ¡Yo Quiero! kitchen have made the powerful pairing of avocado & egg as easy and convenient as ever with this newly-launched culinary crown jewel.

"It has become clear to us that there is power behind the goodness of this healthy pairing," says Jay Alley, Co-Owner and Vice President of ¡Yo Quiero! "These two powerful foods, when teamed up, help build a healthy brain, promote stress-reducing hormones, keep the heart healthy, combat aging, and fight insomnia. So, as innovators in all things avocado, we are bringing this new product to Costco stores in the Southeast region now, with more stores coming on soon."

¡Yo Quiero!'s Avocado & Egg will be packaged with 14, 2.5oz mini cups recommended for health-conscious breakfast-eaters everywhere.

"We know that our consumers want 'real food' that improves their health and well-being but also want the convenience of food that requires no cooking or prep time. With ¡Yo Quiero!'s Avocado & Egg, you simply 'Just add toast' to fulfill both a balanced diet and busy lifestyle," says Tara Murray, VP of Marketing for ¡Yo Quiero!. She continues, "We are known for our consistent focus on all-natural and premium ingredients as well as innovating products to make meal-time and snack-time delicious and nutritious."

For the past few years, ¡Yo Quiero! has been introducing new products to grocery store shelves that answer the demand for fresh, convenient, better-for-you choices in the fridge and pantry. Earlier this year, they released their highly anticipated NEW Original Bean Dip and NEW Spicy Bean Dip, both packed with the protein and nutrients found in premium humble beans, full of flavorful spices and packaged in sizes created for convenience and any dip occasion.

In 2022, they launched their wildly successful line of ¡Yo Quiero!'s avocado-forward cream cheese dips which includes the Avocado Spinach Artichoke, Avocado Spinach Bacon, Avocado Bacon, Ranch and Cheddar, and Avocado Jalapeno Popper Avocado Dips, all of which have fewer calories, less fat and less cholesterol than other traditional dips.

As an addition to these previously released culinary crown jewels of the grocery world, ¡Yo Quiero!'s Egg & Avocado packs are available at select Costco locations in the Southeast, with more coming soon. To learn more about ¡Yo Quiero! visit www.yoquierobrands.com and www.freshinnovationsllc.com.

About ¡Yo Quiero!

¡Yo Quiero! Brands is a Texas-based avocado, guacamole, and dip company with state-of-the-art facilities in Rhome, Texas and Guanajuato, Mexico. With a mission of selecting and growing the freshest and finest ingredients, ¡Yo Quiero! creates delicious, hand-crafted products that can be found in most local retailers. Bringing years of experience and dip expertise to the category, ¡Yo Quiero! leads and innovates with integrity and passion. The current lineup of handcrafted Guacamole, Super Chunky Avocado, Avocado Salsa, Elote Dip, Queso, and Salsa can be viewed on our website. For additional information, recipes, or product availability, please visit www.yoquierobrands.com

