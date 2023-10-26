Yodel Selects Ivalua to Accelerate its Digital Transformation and Empower Procurement

Ivalua will enable the digitization of direct and indirect Source-to-Contract procurement processes at Yodel, one of the UK's premier parcel carriers.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management today announced that Yodel, one of the UK's largest couriers, has selected its Source-to-Contract (S2C) solution.

After a comprehensive selection process, Yodel selected Ivalua to manage and transform its upstream procurement processes. The ability to manage all procurement processes and visualize related data within a single platform was a key factor in the selection of Ivalua.

With the support of Ivalua's partner TSM, a specialist team of procurement consultants, Yodel will implement Ivalua's Supplier Risk and Performance Management, Sourcing, and Contract Lifecycle management solutions to manage both its direct and indirect spend.

By digitizing S2C processes, Yodel aims to increase operational efficiency when onboarding suppliers, managing contracts and sourcing projects. Greater compliance visibility will enhance Yodel's ability to minimize risk. Additionally, Ivalua's intuitive, user-friendly interface will help boost engagement levels among business stakeholders and internal users.

"Digitizing and automating Source-to-Contract processes is a crucial step in our journey to continue to increase operational efficiency and reduce supply chain risk," said Jason Lowry, Director of Procurement at Yodel. "With greater visibility and better insights into our supply chain activities, procurement will be well placed to provide value to our broader company strategy and enable more informed business decisions."

"TSM is proud to be chosen as the trusted delivery partner for this project; the collaboration within the partnership is already extremely strong and we are all excited to see the benefits of this strategic procurement transformation being realized," said Peter Layzell, Head of TSM.

"Ivalua empowers organizations to streamline their procurement processes and foster collaboration with suppliers, allowing companies like Yodel to become customers of choice," said Dan Amzallag, Chief Operating Officer at Ivalua. "We are delighted to enable Yodel to unify its S2C processes into a single, end-to-end journey, facilitating change and accelerating its digitalization roadmap."

About Yodel

UK independent parcel carrier, Yodel, handles over 190 million parcels every year and has a relationship with 85 per cent of the UK's top retailers. The company is headquartered in Liverpool and has over 50 locations across the UK, including three central sorts and over 47 customer delivery depots.

Through its sister company, Arrow XL, Yodel can also offer a two-man service for white goods and large items up to 120kg.

To find out more visit www.yodel.co.uk

About TSM

We are a specialist team of purchasing and procurement consultants that implement and support Spend Management applications. We have a wealth of skills, experience and knowledge, and our customers benefit from the best practice and lessons learned from the many diverse Spend Management software projects we have delivered. We are a proud and fully certified Ivalua implementation partner and Ivalua's Reseller of the year 2021. Our preferred role is that of implementation partner, where we plan together, scope and design together and share the challenges, goals and the outcomes. We like to apply our experience through the recommendation of best practice wherever possible, with as limited an amount of customisation as possible - enough to make it function swiftly and easily without creating 'a work of art'. Visit our website to know more about us tsmconsulting.uk . Follow us @tsmconsulting.uk

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk, and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a global leader by renowned industry analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

