YogaSix Reaches 250 Signed Franchise Agreements in Less than Nine Months

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In less than nine months after announcing its franchise opportunity in January 2019, YogaSix, a modern boutique yoga concept, has signed over 250 franchise agreements, continuing to outpace its original objective of opening 300 locations in the next few years. With 35 studios already open, the franchise expects to keep entrepreneurs' interest "flowing" and its national footprint growing.

The recent franchise agreements will debut the brand in new cities including Boston, Miami, San Francisco, Austin, Dallas, Denver and Des Moines to name a few. These locations compliment the brand's plans to expand YogaSix's presence in untapped markets and be the nation's leading yoga franchise.

"The rapid growth of YogaSix is a true testament to the strong tribe we've established throughout the past nine months and the incredible demand for a modern approach to yoga in the market," said Lindsay Junk, President of YogaSix. "Our leadership and individual studio owners have built a space and community where people can go and feel excited about their yoga practice. We are humbled and thrilled to be sharing this inclusive concept by opening more studios across the country."

YogaSix aims to debunk the stereotype that often surrounds the practice of yoga and deliver its life-enhancing benefits to all ages, shapes, sizes and genders. Utilizing modern language instead of Sanskrit and offering six core formats – Y6 101, Y6 Stretch, Y6 Slow Flow, Y6 Hot, Y6 Power, and Y6 Sculpt Flow – YogaSix's classes are meant to encompass every fitness level, whether the focus is on deep stretching, stress relief or breaking a sweat.

To expand and disrupt the market further, YogaSix is actively seeking qualified franchise partners. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, YogaSix is backed by Xponential Fitness, a powerhouse curator of boutique fitness brands with over two decades of experience in fitness franchising. YogaSix offers potential franchisees the opportunity to capitalize on a fresh brand in an emerging market with tremendous support, infrastructure and knowledge. The total investment to open a YogaSix franchise is $216,900 - $399,750.

ABOUT YOGASIX:

Founded in 2012 in San Diego, YogaSix is a boutique yoga brand that offers a broad range of heated and non-heated yoga classes, boot camp style fitness classes and meditation accessible to all. Class formats include Y6 101, Y6 Stretch, Y6 Slow Flow, Y6 Hot, Y6 Power, and Y6 Sculpt Flow. Headquartered in Irvine, California, YogaSix is backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest curator of the nation's leading boutique fitness brands. With its modern take on an age-old practice, YogaSix offers attractive opportunities in a fast-growing company and strong consumer demand. Visit www.yogasix.com to learn more.

