Yogi® Introduces Curated Holiday Tea Gift Sets for Mindful Giving

EUGENE, Ore., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches, Yogi, a trusted leader in purpose-driven organic tea, invites tea lovers to embrace intentional gifting with its new collection of curated holiday tea gift sets. Inspired by Ayurvedic tradition, each set blends flavor, function and mindfulness – offering gifts that nourish the body, calm the mind and honor the planet.

Yogi’s gift sets are beautifully packaged and consciously crafted, designed to support different feelings, moments and needs. The Yogi Favorites Gift Box features the brand’s most-loved blends across an assortment of herbal, green and black teas.

Beautifully packaged and consciously crafted, Yogi's new gift sets feature a selection of the brand's most beloved organic teas. Each box is designed to complement different moods, moments and needs, making it easy to find the perfect match for everyone on your list:

For the Friend Who Always Has a Tea Bag Handy:

Yogi Favorites Gift Box ($34.99): A best-of collection featuring nine of Yogi's most-loved blends across herbal, green and black teas. From spicy chai to bright fruity infusions, this assortment offers something for every mood.

For the Parent Who Needs Some R&R:

Yogi Relaxation Tea Sampler Box ($19.99): A thoughtful selection of delicate florals and earthy herbal blends, these offerings are the perfect companion for unwinding and melting daily tension.

For a Loved One During Cold Season:

Yogi Get Well Gift Box ($34.99): A restorative lineup of nine organic herbal teas with ginger, lemon, chamomile and mint to support immune strength and comfort.

For Your Hardworking Colleague:

Yogi Energizing Tea Sampler Box ($19.99): A refreshing mix of naturally caffeinated blends that provide clean, flavorful energy to power through the day.

"This holiday season, we believe in giving gifts that truly resonate and reflect care for both the recipient and the planet," said Sonja Gmelin, Global Vice President of Brand Experience at Yogi. "Our gift boxes are filled with handpicked blends that work in harmony to create a specific experience – whether it's finding energy, seeking comfort, or simply exploring new flavors. They are gifts of intention, designed to nourish body and spirit, and embody our commitment to wellbeing and a healthier planet."

Every Yogi tea bag embodies the brand's dedication to sustainability and wellbeing. As a Certified B Corporation, Yogi sources organic ingredients from ethical partners around the world, using natural filtration paper made from a blend of high-quality manila hemp (abaca) fibers or bamboo fibers and wood pulp. Each blend reflects Yogi's belief that wellness should benefit both people and planet.

These thoughtfully curated holiday gift sets are available now online on Amazon and yogi-life.com. Consumers can also explore the full Yogi portfolio on yogi-life.com and connect with the brand on Instagram at @yogitea.

About Yogi

Headquartered in Eugene, Ore., Yogi® is a purpose-driven tea brand committed to wellness, sustainability, and social impact. For over 50 years, Yogi has crafted organic, ethically sourced teas and now has the honor of serving over 1.5 billion cups of tea each year.

Yogi has always believed that small, meaningful choices—like what you put in your cup—can be part of something bigger. As a certified B Corporation, Yogi creates delicious teas while making a positive impact on the planet. Combining 140 extraordinary botanicals, Yogi creates a blend of flavor and function that elevates everyday routine to ritual. To learn more, visit yogi-life.com and follow the brand on Instagram .

