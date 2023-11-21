YoGoody Makes the Short List at the World Beverage Innovation Awards 2023

The Innovative Health Brand's Nutrient-Packed 1.2.3.YOG Is One of Three Brands Up for the Award for "Best Dairy Beverage"

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The team members at YoGoody are no strangers when it comes to standing out in a crowded field. The health brand's nutritional beverages have been the definition of disruptive innovation. Convenient, vegetarian, and packed with both prebiotics and probiotics, YoGoody's yogurt alternatives have been turning heads ever since the product line launched last year.

YoGoody attracted plenty of attention at the Anuga Fair in Cologne, Germany, in early October. The upstart health brand also made waves when it won the Auchan Food Innovation Award 2023 a month earlier. Just one month after that, YoGoody is in line to land yet another accolade for its creative approach to nutrition in the form of the World Beverage Innovation Awards 2023.

In a world where new awards ceremonies are constantly being launched, the World Beverage Innovation Awards stands out as a reputable institution that has existed for over two decades. The goal of the WBIA is "to celebrate excellence and innovation across every category of the global beverage industry." This includes a category for dairy, where YoGoody's 1.2.3.YOG daily drinkable yogurt alternative has landed a position as one of just three shortlisted nominees.

"We are excited to make the shortlist for such a prestigious and venerable event," YoGoody founder Anabela Ferreira said. "We are one of three beverages in the dairy category and are excited at the chance for our incredible products to shine on an international stage once again."

The official winner of the "Best Dairy Beverage" award will be announced at an official ceremony at the 2023 BrauBeviale international beverage trade fair in Nuremberg on November 28th. Ferreira and the rest of the YoGoody team look forward to the unveiling with the anticipation and confidence that only come from running a brand that is truly making a difference in the health and quality of life of its customers.

About YoGoody

YoGoody operates out of Oporto, Portugal. The company was founded by Anabela Ferreira in 2022 as a way to create a yogurt alternative that is packed with nutrition, hyperconvenient, and sustainably made. YoGoody has nutritionists on staff and invests heavily in R&D. Since its inception, the brand has grown to include three primary product labels: 1.2.3. YOG (everyday health), YoGoody+ (advanced formula), and GummyGoody (targeted supplemental support). Learn more at yogoody.com.

