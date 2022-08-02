Yogurtland and SOUR PATCH KIDS® Team-Up to Release New Watermelon Sorbet Flavor!

The Popular Frozen Yogurt Chain Partners with the Fan-Favorite Candy Brand for the Perfect Back-To-School Treat

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yogurtland, the leading self-serve frozen yogurt brand, is celebrating the kick-off to back-to-school season with a tempting new flavor, Watermelon Sorbet, inspired by the beloved brand that is the perfect mix of Sour Then Sweet®, SOUR PATCH KIDS® Soft and Chewy Candy. Now available while supplies last at participating locations, Yogurtland's new limited-time Watermelon Sorbet was made with SOUR PATCH KIDS® Candy flavor, for a treat that fans can enjoy during the last days of summer or as an after-school snack.

Watermelon Sorbet

The new icy and delicious offering incorporates SOUR PATCH KIDS® flavor to create a refreshing candied watermelon sorbet to keep summer going. And for a limited time, the mouthwatering sorbet can be topped with SOUR PATCH KIDS® Watermelon candies to enhance the watermelon SOUR PATCH KIDS® Soft and Chewy Candy flavor.

"Our collaboration with SOUR PATCH KIDS® comes at the perfect time with watermelon season in full swing. Our flavorologists created a sorbet that is the perfect pairing for fruit and candy fans alike," said Melissa De Guzman, Yogurtland's Senior Digital Marketing Manager. "We are so excited to bring this creative new flavor to our guests at Yogurtland and get everyone ready for a sweet back-to-school season."

The limited-time-only Watermelon Sorbet, made with SOUR PATCH KIDS® Soft and Chewy Candy flavor is available while supplies last at participating Yogurtland locations. For more information or to order online for takeout, delivery, or catering, please visit yogurt-land.com or the Yogurtland app.

About Yogurtland

Since 2006, Yogurtland has been leading the frozen yogurt chain delivering over 200 handcrafted artisan flavors and providing fans an anytime treat for the whole family. In 2022, Yogurtland is continuing to bring fans more froyo moments with new fan-favorite creations, expansion of menu items including plant-based options, at-home experiences, and innovations throughout the brand. Yogurtland has a team of flavorologists that exclusively use real ingredients and scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe for fans to enjoy a truly customized frozen dessert. The company's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are available through delivery, pickup, or catering, giving customers more flexibility to enjoy dessert for any occasion wherever they are. Presently, Yogurtland has more than 230 locations across the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit www.yogurt-land.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Joy Puder

341537 @email4pr.com

Phone Number: 213-225-4446

SOURCE Yogurtland