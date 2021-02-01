Yogurtland Celebrates 15 Years with Re-Imagined Version of Flagship Flavor

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yogurtland fans rejoice! The leading frozen yogurt brand is giving its best-selling and original flavor a special twist this month with a Small Batch Super Tart. This new flavor, which takes Yogurtland's popular Plain Tart to a whole new level, is one of many super additions throughout the year to pay tribute to the brand's 15-year anniversary. Starting today, customers are invited to enjoy Small Batch Super Tart for a limited time, only while supplies last.

Yogurtland

Small Batch Super Tart contains probiotics, is gluten-free and amplifies the beloved Plain Tart flavor profile with a stronger tart taste that is perfectly balanced with subtle sweetness. Super Tart consumers can customize their delicious swirl with their choice of toppings from Yogurtland's signature topping bar. The new Super Tart flavor is available in a small batch for a limited time only throughout the month of February, just in time for National Frozen Yogurt Day on February 6. Frozen yogurt enthusiasts can order in-store or through convenient delivery from the comfort of their homes from participating locations on DoorDash, Postmates, UberEats and Grubhub.

In addition to the Super Tart roll out, Yogurtland will also be entering its 15-year anniversary with a digital foot forward. Leaning into a more connected world, Yogurtland's 15th year will champion digital elements such as online ordering, a fully revamped and optimized mobile app and much more. Offering more possibility for customization, Yogurtland's introduction to more user-friendly capabilities and opportunities to connect with their loyalty rewards members, fans can expect to create an even deeper bond with the brand. These implementations will work to elevate the Yogurtland brand and offer more convenience to consumers nationwide.

"Our fans love Yogurtland's iconic Plain Tart flavor that has helped to pave the way for the Yogurtland brand and the frozen yogurt industry for over 15 years. To pay homage, we created a re-imagined, bolder tart flavor that would be hard for our super fans to resist," says Yogurtland's Senior Marketing Manager, Brittany Knollmiller. "We're also excited to bring a more seamless customer experience with the launch of our new mobile app and extended ordering options later this anniversary year."

For more information or to find a location near you for takeout, delivery or catering, please visit yogurt-land.com.

About Yogurtland: Celebrating 15 Years

Since 2006, Yogurtland has been leading the frozen yogurt chain delivering over 200 handcrafted artisan flavors and providing fans an anytime treat for the whole family. Championing a milestone year for the brand, Yogurtland is bringing fans more froyo moments this anniversary year with more fan-favorite creations, at-home experiences, and innovations on the digital front like its new app that offers online ordering and rewards points with every purchase. Yogurtland has a team of flavorologists that exclusively use real ingredients and scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe for fans to enjoy a truly customized frozen dessert. The company's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are also available through order online for delivery or pickup, catering, or third party delivery, giving customers more flexibility to enjoy dessert for any occasion wherever they are. Presently Yogurtland has more than 280 locations across the U.S., Australia, Dubai, Guam, Myanmar, Oman, Indonesia, and Thailand. For more information, visit www.yogurt-land.com.

Media Contact:

Laura Saldarriaga

646-661-1594

[email protected]

SOURCE Yogurtland

Related Links

http://www.yogurt-land.com

