Yogurtland Launches Brand's First Ever Oat Milk Flavor

IRVINE, Calif., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, Yogurtland, the nation's leading frozen yogurt franchise, is proud to announce its new oat milk-based addition, Plant-Based Cinnamon Oatmeal Cookie. This new flavor is the brand's first oat milk creation and is perfect for plant-based and dairy-free consumers. Available for a limited time only, Plant-Based Cinnamon Oatmeal Cookie adds to the brand's roster of delicious vegan flavors and is available while supplies last at participating locations, as well as through third-party delivery apps.

Yogurtland

Plant-Based Cinnamon Oatmeal Cookie boasts real ingredients for a flavor profile that tastes just like a freshly baked cookie. Yogurtland has made significant strides in the past year to bring out-of-the-box flavors in the vegan, gluten-free, and allergy-friendly category and are delighted to bring the fastest growing plant-based milk to its menu for consumers to enjoy all kinds of frozen delights combined with their favorite toppings! Yogurtland enthusiasts can order in-store or through convenient delivery from the comfort of their homes from participating locations on DoorDash, Postmates, UberEats and Grubhub.

"As we continue to look at flavor trends and sustain our momentum within the plant-based category, oat milk is something we are proud to add into our menu mix," says Yogurtland's Senior Marketing Manager, Brittany Knollmiller. "It's our anniversary year and we are excited to introduce more innovative flavors that everyone can enjoy to stores nationwide."

Yogurtland fans can expect a better and more convenient user experience as the brand continues to roll out its expanded digital footprint with the introduction of online ordering and a revamped mobile app coming soon. Customers will be able to more easily and safely order Yogurtland from the comfort of home.

For more information or to find a location near you for takeout, delivery or catering, please visit yogurt-land.com.

About Yogurtland: Celebrating 15 Years

Since 2006, Yogurtland has been leading the frozen yogurt chain delivering over 200 handcrafted artisan flavors and providing fans an anytime treat for the whole family. Championing a milestone year for the brand, Yogurtland is bringing fans more froyo moments this anniversary year with fan-favorite creations, at-home experiences, and innovations on the digital front like its new app that offers online ordering and rewards points with every purchase. Yogurtland has a team of flavorologists that exclusively use real ingredients and scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe for fans to enjoy a truly customized frozen dessert. The company's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are available through delivery, pickup or catering, giving customers more flexibility to enjoy dessert for any occasion wherever they are. Presently, Yogurtland has more than 280 locations across the U.S., Australia, Dubai, Guam, Myanmar, Oman, Indonesia, and Thailand. For more information, visit www.yogurt-land.com.

