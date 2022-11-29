Yogurtland Launches Mystery Flavor Inspired by White Elephant Gift Exchange for the Holidays

Like the Iconic White Elephant Gift Exchange, Yogurtland Fans Can Choose a Fun and Mysterious Surprise Flavor

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the holiday season and Yogurtland is celebrating with a flavor that's inspired by the popular gift-giving game, White Elephant. This year, Yogurtland invites you to try the mysterious White Elephant flavor, just like how you'd pick a surprise gift during a White Elephant gift exchange! Yogurtland's limited-time offering is ever-changing, which allows guests to delight in the magic of the season with a delicious and unexpected flavor from the White Elephant handle.

White Elephant Flavor

The limited-time-only, White Elephant flavor is an opportunity to enjoy a fun and mysterious treat this holiday season at participating Yogurtland locations. Fans are encouraged to take photos of their White Elephant creations and tag #ShowYOFlavor on social media. The flavor is available in-store only and may vary across all participating Yogurtland locations.

"There's an element of fun and excitement about a White Elephant gift exchange, so we wanted to bring that same mystery and holiday magic to our frozen yogurt fans," said Brittany Knollmiller, Yogurtland's Head of Marketing. "With the White Elephant flavor, there's truly no telling what you'll get! We look forward to seeing our guests tag #ShowYOFlavor and give us their best guesses."

This holiday season, Yogurtland also offers many ways to bring joy to friends and family with its new merchandise and seasonal gift cards available to purchase online. To order Yogurtland online for takeout, delivery, or catering, please visit yogurt-land.com or the Yogurtland app.

About Yogurtland

Since 2006, Yogurtland has been leading the frozen yogurt chain delivering over 200 handcrafted artisan flavors and providing fans an anytime treat for the whole family. In 2022, Yogurtland is continuing to bring fans more froyo moments with new fan-favorite creations, expansion of menu items including plant-based options, at-home experiences, and innovations throughout the brand. Yogurtland has a team of flavorologists that exclusively use real ingredients and scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe for fans to enjoy a truly customized frozen dessert. The company's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are available through delivery, pickup, or catering, giving customers more flexibility to enjoy dessert for any occasion wherever they are. Presently, Yogurtland has more than 230 locations across the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit www.yogurt-land.com.

