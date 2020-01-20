IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant-based eaters rejoice! Yogurtland, the leader in self-serve premium frozen yogurt, announces today the launch of the brand's first ever 100% vegan, plant-based chocolate flavor: Salted Chocolate Souffle. This latest flavor is available in Yogurtland locations nationwide beginning today. To ring in the New Year, the brand has also expanded its vast self-serve topping selections to include White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Granola from Bear Naked's artisan-crafted line for a limited time only starting today.

Yogurtland Steps Into The Plant-Based Category With New Flavor Launch and Partnership with Bear Naked

Yogurtland brings an elevated touch to the plant-based confectionery space with the latest flavor in the brand's portfolio of innovative and culinary-inspired recipes. And, for consumers seeking a better-for-you sweet treat topping, the brand is excited to welcome Bear Naked Premium Granola to the topping line-up. Bear Naked's White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Granola boasts a rich and creamy bite of melted fair-trade chocolate and nut butter that is baked using an exclusive technique that creates a cookie-like cluster. Each granola bite features a quality list of organic, gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified and fair-trade ingredients, elevating it from the traditional breakfast staple to the indulgent treat you're reaching for at every occasion, including your frozen yogurt creations.

"Yogurtland is committed to crafting innovative flavors and to providing healthy-indulgent options. We are thrilled to partner with Bear Naked to offer our guests a new premium topping choice to create a healthy, better-for-you combination of treats," says Sam Yoon, Senior Vice President of Yogurtland.

"At Bear Naked, we're passionate about creating great-tasting and high quality products everyone can enjoy and that's why Yogurtland's roster of delicious yogurt made with real ingredients was a perfect match for this exciting partnership!" says Gianna DeCaro, Bear Naked Brand Director.

Bringing a wholesome upgrade to a beloved everyday treat, Yogurtland and Bear Naked have created the ultimate swirl of decadent frozen yogurt. For more information, please visit yogurt-land.com or bearnaked.com.

About Yogurtland

Yogurtland is the leader in self-service premium frozen yogurt, delivering over 200 handcrafted artisan flavors providing fans an anytime beloved sweet treat for the whole family. Yogurtland exclusively uses real ingredients and scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe for fans to enjoy a truly customized dessert in the form of yogurt, Drinkable creation shakes, frappes, and waffle cones. Separating Yogurtland from competitors is the company's team of flavorologists who've developed an extension of options added to the exciting rotation of monthly flavors offering non-fat and low-fat yogurt, ice cream, and non-dairy and no sugar added choices while using milk that contains no antibiotics or added hormones. The company continues to transform the industry with its' latest move into third party delivery, giving customers more flexibility to enjoy dessert wherever they are. Presently Yogurtland has more than 300 locations across the U.S., Australia, Dubai, Guam, Myanmar, Oman, Singapore, and Thailand. Flavors are always subject to creative change and popular demand. For more information, visit www.yogurt-land.com.

About Bear Naked

Bear Naked offers a full line of granolas and snacks bars made with big, delicious chunks of nature to deliver epic taste. Launched in 2002, Bear Naked is the #1 granola brand in the U.S. and is best known for its signature, soft-baked granola made from real whole grains and minimally processed ingredients. The brand is one of the first CPG food brand to successfully adopt fully recyclable packaging. Today, Bear Naked has evolved into a nationally-recognized and loved consumer brand with products available for purchase in natural and conventional retailers such as Sprouts, Whole Foods, Target, Walmart, Amazon and more as well as club stores like Costco.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Laura Saldarriaga

646.661.1594

232705@email4pr.com

SOURCE Yogurtland