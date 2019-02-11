Yolanda Arriola joins the BBVA Compass El Paso Advisory Board

EL PASO, Texas, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA Compass has appointed Yolanda Arriola to its El Paso advisory board, where she will advise the bank on identifying opportunities in a market known for its fast-growing business and economic prosperity.

Arriola is the current owner and CEO of Southwest University at El Paso, a leading institution in the area that has seen substantial milestones under her leadership. She has been in her current role since 2000.

"Yolanda is a leader in the community and in the business world," said BBVA Compass El Paso City President Hector Villegas. "That's exactly the type of insight and mindset we need on our advisory board. Her constant dedication to innovation and charitable work is perfectly aligned with what our bank stands for, especially in the El Paso market."

Under Arriola's leadership, Southwest University became the first educational institution to implement the use of an iPad as e-books. The higher education institution has grown to provide a learning opportunity for over 1,800 students a year and also employs over 200 people.

She has also helped and collaborated with various organizations, including Dame la Mano, Child Crisis Center of El Paso, El Paso Children's Hospital, Aoy School, Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Tom Lea Institute. Arriola and her organization is also behind the largest private gift to El Paso Children's Hospital, as Southwest University made a significant donation to the pediatric hospital last year. In addition, Southwest University serves as the title sponsor of the El Paso Downtown ballpark.

"She is a special person and is ingrained in El Paso," added Villegas. "We're committed to this area, and we want to have someone like her on our side to guide us as we continue to serve El Paso."

To learn more about BBVA Compass, visit: www.bbvacompass.com.

For more news visit: www.bbva.com and newsroom.bbvacompass.com.

About BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States; and it is also the leading shareholder in Garanti, Turkey's biggest bank for market capitalization. Its diversified business is focused on high-growth markets and it relies on technology as a key sustainable competitive advantage. Corporate responsibility is at the core of its business model. BBVA fosters financial education and inclusion, and supports scientific research and culture. It operates with the highest integrity, a long-term vision and applies the best practices. More information about BBVA Group can be found at bbva.com.

About BBVA Compass

BBVA Compass is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 645 branches, including 332 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 45 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 18 in New Mexico. BBVA Compass ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). BBVA Compass has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 6th nationally in the total number of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2017. Additional information about BBVA Compass can be found under the Investor Relations tab at bbvacompass.com. For more BBVA Compass news, follow @BBVACompassNews on Twitter, visit newsroom.bbvacompass.com, or visit bbva.com.

SOURCE BBVA Compass

Related Links

https://www.bbvacompass.com

