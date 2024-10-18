Yoncare s.r.o. partners with Block Clinical Inc. to deliver EU-centric clinical trial participant travel and payment services in Europe

PRAGUE, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoncare s.r.o., a provider of medical travel coordination services, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Block Clinical Inc., a trailblazer in healthcare technology solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Yoncare as it sets its sights on the European market.

Block Clinical Inc., known for its innovative clinical trial patient travel and payment solutions, brings unparalleled expertise delivering site and patient services while leveraging its bespoke software, built from the ground up to improve the quality of service delivery.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Patient-Centric Approach



Yoncare and Block Clinical share a commitment to patient-centric service and solutions. Yoncare will deliver personalized pre-paid travel and payment services that reduce the burden of clinical trial participation for patients and caregivers, by leveraging Block Clinical´s purpose built software.



Software Powered Service



Block Clinical's platform enables high quality interactions between patient travel and payments coordinators, sites, and patients while ensuring that data exchanged between travel and payment suppliers is secure, transparent, and remains in the EU.



European Focus



The partnership aims to address the unique needs of European based patients, sites, and sponsors, as well as country level regulatory and data processing requirements (e.g. MR-001 in France ). Additional EU-based suppliers have been integrated into Block's App to provide localized options and more choice for EU participants. These suppliers include ground transportation, hotel, and one of the largest consumer payments providers in Europe .

Block Clinical and Yoncare are united by a shared vision:

Prioritizing patients and enhancing accessibility to clinical trials. This collaboration marks a pivotal stride toward realizing that vision.

Veronika Magdalena Jonczy , CEO of Yoncare says:

"Our collaboration with Block Clinical Inc. is a game-changer. We firmly believe that leveraging Block's software will leave a lasting, positive imprint on the clinical trial industry and, most importantly, on the lives of those participating in clinical research. Together, we will ensure that patients receive world-class support while navigating the complexities of clinical trial participation and cross-border healthcare."

Zac Carr , CEO of Block Clinical says:

"We are excited to join forces with Yoncare. Our shared vision of leveraging technology to improve service aligns perfectly. Dedicated travel and payment services reduce burdens for patients and sites, and ultimately improves trial performance through higher site and patient satisfaction and retention. Together, we will create an EU-centric solution for clinical trial stakeholders."

For more information about these services please contact us at [email protected] or [email protected] .

About Yoncare s.r.o.:

Yoncare s.r.o. is a Prague-based medical travel care and coordination company, founded by Veronika M. Jonczy, DiS., that leverages her vast experience in destination management and patient coordination. Yoncare benefits from the founder's two decades of experience in the fast-paced destination management industry and her unwavering dedication to superior customer service. Yoncare's specialty lies in medical travel coordination, streamlining the process for both patients and clinical sites.

About Block Clinical Inc:

Block Clinical's trial logistics and payment automation platform delivers integrated services ranging from site and patient payments to high-touch patient and site convenience services that improve satisfaction. Whether the trial is conducted at a research site, at a patient's home, or virtually, the result is an enhanced trial experience for patients and caregivers that maximizes performance, engagement, and quality of clinical trials.

