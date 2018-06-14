Yonder Travel Insurance Reveals Popular Tourist Locations Now Require Travel Insurance

Experts predict this trend will continue as more and more countries seek to ease the burden of unpaid medical bills left by tourists. Countries can incur these costly unpaid medical expenses via travelers who either take advantage of their free healthcare or who simply leave without paying the bill.

Of the countries that now require travel insurance, 26 of them are located in the Schengen area. These include: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Somes countries will not require proof of travel insurance before granting you a visa. Upon arrival, however, they will require that you purchase insurance through a local provider. To avoid more expensive premiums, people should be sure to purchase their travel insurance in advance.

