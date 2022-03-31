YOOBIC Named to the 2022 CB Insights Retail Tech 100 -- List of Most Innovative Retail Startups

YOOBIC recognized for achievements in

reimagining frontline work for the digital era

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights named YOOBIC, the all-in-one digital workplace for frontline teams, to its Retail Tech 100 ranking, which showcases the 100 most promising B2B retail tech companies in the world. YOOBIC was recognized as a top vendor in the "Store Operations and Analytics" quadrant, highlighting the company's commitment to using technology and business intelligence to drive operational excellence for retailers.

The 2022 Retail Tech 100 cohort highlights startups reimagining the retail experience across 13 categories. This year's winning companies are working on hyper-personalized shopping, blockchain-powered commerce, autonomous delivery, virtual shopping, and more. 19 countries are represented this year, including India, China, Mexico, Singapore, and the Netherlands, among others.

"By almost any measure, this has been a breakout year for retail tech. We've seen skyrocketing funding across the industry, powering companies involved in every aspect of retail from instant grocery delivery to supply chain technology," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "In 2021 alone, these 100 companies raised $13.1B in funding, an incredibly impressive feat. As the retail landscape evolves, we're excited to see how the companies on the Retail Tech 100 continue to revolutionize how consumers shop."

"Over the past two years, retailers have faced enormous challenges — and YOOBIC has given both retail leaders and their frontline teams the game-changing digital workplace solutions they need to boost operational performance, deliver incredible customer experiences, and help employees create lasting value," says Fabrice Haiat, YOOBIC CEO. "This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to our customers, and to enabling organizations to collaborate, share knowledge, and optimize productivity at all levels. By unlocking operational excellence and empowering teams, we're reimagining the employee experience and truly making frontline retail work a career to be proud of."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Retail Tech 100 from a pool of over 7,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. Selection was based on factors including patent activity, business relations, investor profiles, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic Scores, market potential, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score , based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum. YOOBIC's workplace solutions are trusted by over 300 global brands including top retailers such as UNTUCKit, Peloton, and Lacoste. By streamlining management of operational tasks, eliminating busywork, and enabling more effective and effortless communication and engagement, YOOBIC enables frontline teams to stay motivated and energized. With full visibility into performance and the ability to more easily recognize and reward success, retailers can motivate employees and provide meaningful opportunities for advancement, making frontline work a true career option rather than simply a temporary job.

Quick facts on the 2022 Retail Tech 100:

Funding trends: In 2021, these 100 private companies raised $13.1B in equity funding across 109 deals, triple the amount they raised in 2020. So far in 2022, they have raised $2.3B across 15 deals (as of 3/8/22).

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

About YOOBIC:

YOOBIC is an all-in-one digital workplace for frontline teams. Our mobile app gives business leaders and frontline teams the performance tools they need to communicate, learn, and work - all in one place. With streamlined communications, mobile learning, and digitized task management, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. 300+ companies around the world including Boots, BurgerFi, Lancôme, Lacoste, Logitech, Peloton, Puma, Vans and Sanofi trust YOOBIC to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve their customer experience. To learn more about YOOBIC visit www.yoobic.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

