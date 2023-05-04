YOOBIC Recognized with 2023 "Overall Workforce Management Solution of the Year" Award by RetailTech Breakthrough

International Awards Program Recognizes Standout Retail Technology Companies, Products and Services Around the World

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC , the all-in-one Frontline Employee Experience Platform, today announced that it is the recipient of the "Overall Workforce Management Solution of the Year" award in the inaugural RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by RetailTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout retail technology companies, products and services around the globe.

With YOOBIC's all-in-one mobile app, store leaders have the power to reach their frontline workers directly with two-way mobile messaging and video calls, allowing for swift guidance and intervention when issues arise. Data generated in the flow of work can be tracked and intelligently analyzed, allowing for advanced performance monitoring and management, and ensuring high achievers receive the recognition they deserve.

Additionally, YOOBIC's Frontline Employee Experience Platform digitizes important procedural documents, such as health and safety checklists and inspection logbooks. Alongside employee handbooks and other vital materials, this documentation can be shared and accessed easily, reducing downtime.

Meanwhile, YOOBIC's social media style features such as group chat, video chat, live streams, and newsfeeds, help create a sense of togetherness among employees, as well as offer a virtual forum for co-workers to ask questions, swap advice, and share each other's successes. These interactions can be tracked and analyzed by AI via real-time dashboards. This allows retail leaders to quantify and enhance employee engagement. Other innovative communication features include automated translations and much more.

To strengthen a sense of community, YOOBIC's next-generation digital workplace also helps bridge the divide between store and head office, connecting frontline staff with HQ decision makers. Employees can offer feedback to executives through interactive polls, providing brand leaders with actionable insights straight from the store floor.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized in this first Retail Breakthrough Awards program. YOOBIC is committed to helping in-person retailers address current challenges by cutting costs, boosting sales, and getting the best from their frontline employees. Our Frontline Employee Experience Platform is meant to create a sense of belonging and being part of a greater, global community for both employees and executives, with the customers receiving the greatest benefits," said Fabrice Haiat, YOOBIC co-founder and CEO. "Amplifying frontline workforce voices has the added benefit of making staff feel heard, and is key to improving job satisfaction. YOOBIC's sophisticated on-the-job microlearning solution also plays an important role when it comes to heightening staff happiness and retention, with Gallup research indicating that almost two-thirds of workers feel upskilling is an important reason to stay with their current employer."

The mission of the annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top companies, services and solutions in the retail technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,200 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

"Faced with the continued aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic, higher prices, and a staffing crisis that shows no sign of waning, brick-and-mortar stores are under increasing pressure to deliver the same results with fewer resources. When it comes to achieving these ambitions, few things matter more than good communication, so often the difference between triumph and disaster in a retail setting. Robust colleague-to-colleague communication capabilities are equally important," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, RetailTech Breakthrough. "Fundamentally, YOOBIC's integrated workforce tools allow retailers to move beyond pen and paper and drive a more positive, engaged, and productive employee experience. This next generation of a digital workplace helps retailers maximize the performance of their staff, and, in doing so, provide a higher level of service to customers. Congratulations to YOOBIC on winning the award for 'Overall Workforce Management Solution of the Year!'"

YOOBIC has proved hugely popular with hundreds of brands worldwide, including Francesca's, Lacoste, Lidl, Mattress Firm, Peloton, Timberland, and UNTUCKit.

About YOOBIC

YOOBIC is an all-in-one frontline employee experience platform. Our mobile app gives business leaders and frontline teams the performance tools they need to communicate, learn, and work—all in one place. With streamlined communications, mobile learning, and digitized task management, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. 350+ companies around the world including Boots, BurgerFi, Lancôme, Lacoste, Logitech, Peloton, Puma, and Vans trust YOOBIC to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve customer experience. To learn more about YOOBIC, visit www.yoobic.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About RetailTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in retail technology companies, services and solutions around the world. The RetailTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of retail technology companies and products in categories that include store management, digital displays, checkout automation, workforce tools, smart dressing rooms and more. For more information visit retailtechbreakthrough.com .

