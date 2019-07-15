Yoon Song Joins Ankura as Senior Managing Director

With expertise encompassing reorganizations and bankruptcies, complex capital structures, mergers and acquisitions, capital adequacy, and corporate finance, Mr. Song brings a wealth of knowledge and global insight supporting companies with their complex business challenges. At Ankura, Mr. Song's ability to enhance Ankura's global network and business opportunities, while maximizing his existing relationships and expertise, will be invaluable as Ankura looks to become a leading and trusted business advisory and expert service provider in Asia.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming Yoon to our team as we strengthen our capabilities not only in the US but on a global scale," said Kevin Lavin, Co-President and Global Head of Turnaround & Restructuring at Ankura. "Focused on supporting the efforts of our turnaround and restructuring team, Yoon will be essential to establishing a presence for us in Asia by leveraging his deep relationships and industry contacts, while also marketing the Ankura brand and the firm's various capabilities throughout the region. Yoon is a collaborative teammate who brings unmatched talent, a bilingual skillset, and clear dedication to his clients, and we look forward to working alongside him as we build the firm's reputation and establish a long-term presence in Asia."

Prior to joining Ankura, Mr. Song was a director at boutique investment bank Miller Buckfire & Co. Prior to that role, he served as a managing director at FTI Consulting and an executive vice president at boutique investment management firm Align Capital LLC. His vast professional experience includes serving as a financial advisor to a publicly-traded, tier 1 global automotive supplier based in Korea and advising Samsung Heavy Industries on the company's $813 million pre-petition contract rejection claim during the structuring and negotiation of Seadrill Ltd.'s bankruptcy plan of reorganization. Mr. Song began his career as a financial analyst at Houlihan Lokey, where he eventually rose to the position of senior vice president of the firm's financial restructuring group.

"I am honored and excited to be joining Ankura's talented team of professionals who have upheld an outstanding reputation in the industry," said Yoon Song. "With a strong focus on collaboration to drive results, a multi-disciplinary, tailored platform, and a true commitment to client success, I'm confident in the future success of Ankura and our ability to continue to differentiate ourselves from the competition in the business advisory space. I look forward to working with my partners across all disciplines while integrating my restructuring and investment banking expertise and leveraging my professional network and experience working in Asia to grow and enhance our global reach."

