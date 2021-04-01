Yooz announces new automated Accounts Payable Automation solution, Yooz Rising

LONDON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yooz , the cloud-based Purchase-to-Pay (P2P) automation software company, has announced the launch of Yooz Rising - its new and improved accounts payable (AP) automation solution.

The cloud-based software unveiled a complete redesign of the user experience along with real-time automation to provide richer functional coverage for invoice processing, allowing accounting and finance departments to automate the entire invoice system – from invoice creation right through to payment, any time, anywhere.

The new features in Yooz Rising include:

A complete redesign of the user interface to be more intuitive, provide greater transparency, and be completely customizable so that users can tailor the solution to match their needs and improve productivity.

New automated processing technologies means the software can identify any type of document, including HR forms, contracts, leases, administrative forms and more, to further improve invoice recognition, processing time and security.

A new workflow engine provides greater flexibility and scalability for growing businesses, making it easier for companies to communicate within their existing information systems, manage taxes and ledgers, and measure efficiency against performance indicators.

With Yooz Rising, Yooz redefines the standards set by traditional AP Automation products on the market by combining performance, simplicity, security, and features - all in one solution.

Launched to early adopters in Q1 2021, Yooz Rising has already been successfully adopted by more than 500 organisations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the US.

Laurent Charpentier, Chief Operations Officer at Yooz, says the launch marks Yooz Rising as the only automated accounts payable solution on the market that meets the needs of post-pandemic finance departments while solving age-old issues that have troubled accountants for decades.

"Yooz Rising perfectly matches with Yooz DNA: an unrivaled solution made for modern accounting and finance leaders striving for excellence and driven by a shared performance-driven ambition," Charpentier says. "When an offer reflects so perfectly the values of the group of people who made it, there is no surprise that it brings the highest value to its users in the market."

"Yooz Rising represents a big step forward in terms of user experience and functional coverage, thanks to its ability to thanks to its ability to push the limits of document processing automation," says Philippe Stodezyk at INFOR. "Yooz Rising meets Infor final customers' needs as the solution definitely drives the digital transformation for the finance office."

