Yorkville America Equities and Truth Social ETFs Announce Proposed Acquisition of the God Bless America ETF (YALL)

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yorkville America Equities, LLC, sponsor and investment advisor for the Truth Social Funds, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to reorganize the God Bless America ETF (Ticker: YALL) into the Truth Social Funds. The respective Board of Trustees of the Truth Social Funds and the God Bless America ETF each also approved this transaction, which if approved by shareholders would be expected to close in the second quarter of 2026 (the "Transaction").

The Truth Social Funds and each of its existing ETF series are part of the Truth.Fi fintech brand from Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT) ("Trump Media"), operator of the social media platform Truth Social and the streaming platform Truth+. Pursuant to the Transaction, the God Bless America ETF would be rebranded as the Truth Social God Bless America ETF.

The God Bless America ETF currently has approximately $100 million in assets under management. Upon closing of the transaction, Yorkville America Equities would become the investment manager to the Truth Social God Bless America ETF, and Curran Financial Partners would continue to oversee the day-to-day portfolio management in a sub-advisory capacity for the ETF. Adam Curran, founder of Curran Financial Partners, would continue to serve as the portfolio manager of the Truth Social God Bless America ETF. The objective, principal investment strategies, and day-to-day management of the ETF will not be changed as part of the Transaction.

"I'm incredibly honored and humbled to see the God Bless America ETF acquired by Yorkville and Trump Media brand," said Curran. "This God Bless America ETF was built on a belief in American strength, values, and opportunity, and I'm grateful to partner with organizations that share that vision."

Steve Neamtz, President of Yorkville America Equities, stated: "We are thrilled to bring the God Bless America ETF into the Truth Social Funds family. What Adam Curran and the Curran Financial Partners organization stand for aligns completely with the values and philosophy of the Truth Social Funds."

The proposed acquisition is subject to customary shareholder and regulatory approvals and is currently expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.

About Yorkville America

Yorkville America, LLC, a Florida-based asset management firm, specializes in providing branded investment products centered around America First-themed businesses. With extensive knowledge of capital markets and the securities industry, Yorkville America caters to the specific needs of its clients by offering tailored investment products. For more information, visit yorkvilleamerica.com.

About Yorkville America Equities

Yorkville America Equities is a registered investment adviser focused on developing America First strategies. The firm seeks to deliver client-focused solutions that support U.S.-based companies aligned with national priorities. The firm only transacts business in states where it is properly notice filed or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements. Additional Important Disclosures may be found in our Form ADV Part 2A, which can be found at https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/firm/summary/336431.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

The mission of Trump Media is to end Big Tech's s assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. Trump Media operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations; Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content; and Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.

About Truth Social Funds

The Truth Social Funds are a newly launched suite of America First-themed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) designed to provide investors with exposure to U.S.-focused innovation, energy independence, national security, and domestic economic leadership. The ETFs are sponsored by Truth Social Funds and are advised by Yorkville America Equities. Learn more at www.truthsocialfunds.com .

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The prospectus and, if available, the summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Fund. You may obtain a prospectus and, if available, a summary prospectus at www.truthsocialfunds.com/etfs or by calling Yorkville America Equities, LLC at (201) 985-8300. Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

PINE Distributors LLC is the distributor of the Truth Social ETFs. Yorkville America Equities, LLC is the investment adviser of the Truth Social ETFs and Tuttle Capital Management, LLC serves as the sub-adviser of the Truth Social ETFs. PINE Distributors LLC is not affiliated with Yorkville America Equities, LLC and Tuttle Capital Management, LLC.

About Curran Financial Partners

Curran Financial Partners is an independent, South Carolina-based financial services firm concentrating in comprehensive retirement and wealth planning for individuals and families. With experience in investment management, tax strategy, estate planning, and risk management, Curran Financial Partners delivers integrated financial solutions designed to help clients pursue long-term confidence and financial clarity. For more information, visit curranfinancialpartners.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits, effects, timing, and completion of the acquisition, the future operations or performance of the God Bless America ETF, and the Trust's expectations regarding efficiencies, scale, or shareholder outcomes resulting from the transaction.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, among others, market conditions, operational and regulatory risks, the ability to achieve anticipated efficiencies, changes in investment performance, and other risks described in the God Bless America ETF prospectus and statement of additional information.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Trust undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the ETFs carefully before investing. The prospectus and other applicable regulatory offering documents related to the God Bless America ETF contain this and other relevant information ETFs.

An investment in the ETFs involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value (NAV), and are not individually redeemable directly with the ETFs. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. ETFs are subject to specific risks, depending on the nature of the underlying strategy of the ETF, which should be considered carefully when making investment decisions. For a complete description of the ETFs' principal investment risks, please refer to the prospectus.

Disclaimer

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any references to investment products or strategies are for descriptive purposes only. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. A prospectus and, if applicable, a summary prospectus or statement of additional information contain this and other information and may be obtained from the issuer or by visiting the applicable fund website. Please read these materials carefully before investing.

