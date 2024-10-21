Yoroi Wallet Users Will Unlock ADA Rewards When Shopping Via Upcoming Bring Integration

The collaboration between EMURGO's Yoroi Wallet and Bring will unite web3 and 775+ real-world retailers and brands, offering up to 10% ADA cashback.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoroi Wallet, a premier Cardano ecosystem light wallet, and Bring, the first white-label crypto cashback platform, are announcing a collaboration to introduce a new way to passively accumulate ADA via shopping-based rewards. This collaboration will unite the world of blockchain and real-world retailers, allowing users to earn "cashback" in ADA, Cardano's native cryptocurrency, for shopping with over 775 global retailers.

This upcoming integration will offer Yoroi users rewarding opportunities from various top-tier brands, including Vaio, JBL, StockX, Samsonite, and Nubul. Users can shop using their credit card or any other payment method and earn up to 10% cashback in ADA. This integration offers a truly seamless, rewarding experience, demonstrating how blockchain can be a part of everyday shopping for the next billion crypto investors. With a simple click of a button on the wallet popup, the user will receive ADA cashback for his credit card purchase.

Vineeth Bhuvanagiri, a Managing Director at EMURGO, said, "Our collaboration with Bring is an exciting development in the world of crypto rewards, creating a new avenue for Yoroi Wallet's ADA holders to benefit from their assets through qualified shopping purchases at some of the most recognized brand names."

"Collaborating with Yoroi is a key step toward expanding the reach of our platform and offering users more value," said Meir (Iri) Zohar, CEO of Bring. "Together, we are unlocking the potential of blockchain technology for mainstream users, making it easier to earn and spend ADA in real-world transactions. We believe this collaboration will accelerate the adoption of Cardano within the retail sector."

This breakthrough has been made possible, in part, by the support of the Cardano Catalyst program, which provided a grant to fund Bring's expansion into the Cardano ecosystem, enabling the platform's continued growth and innovation. The Catalyst program empowers projects that bring blockchain technology closer to mainstream adoption; this new business alliance is a testament to that vision.

The Bring integration in Yoroi marks an essential milestone in the evolution of the Cardano ecosystem. It connects it with the real world in a way that benefits both users and retailers. As blockchain adoption grows, this collaboration will serve as a model for how decentralized technology can be seamlessly integrated into traditional commerce.

The future of ADA just became even more rewarding. The integration is expected to go live later this year.

About EMURGO

EMURGO is a blockchain technology company and a founding entity of the Cardano blockchain that provides products and services to drive the adoption of Cardano's Web3 ecosystem. Originally established in Japan, EMURGO exists to facilitate commercial growth of the Cardano ecosystem and unlock the full potential of the ecosystem through partnerships, investments, education, and infrastructure development.

To connect and learn more, visit https://emurgo.io.

About Bring

Bring is the creator of the world's first white-label crypto cashback service for web3 wallets and exchanges. By partnering with Bring, wallets and exchanges offer their users to earn a variety of cryptocurrencies, in the form of cashback, from 775+ retailers in fashion, electronics, jewelry, travel, software, home decor, beauty, and more.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Bring Web Ltd:

David Amichi

[email protected]

+972*587225679

https://x.com/BringWeb3

https://www.linkedin.com/company/bringweb3/

Disclaimer

You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by EMURGO to invest.

SOURCE EMURGO