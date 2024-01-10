Yosemite Lodges Celebrate Major Milestone in Sustainable Travel

News provided by

Rush Creek Lodge & Spa

10 Jan, 2024, 09:45 ET

YOSEMITE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspiration, courage, and independence are headlining the new year at these Yosemite resorts, as they celebrate the graduation of their 500th Youth Program Intern – a significant milestone that shouts from the mountaintops, "Yes, anything is possible!"

Continue Reading
Rush Creek Lodge & Spa's Youth Employment Program interns exploring Carlon Falls in Yosemite National Park
Rush Creek Lodge & Spa's Youth Employment Program interns exploring Carlon Falls in Yosemite National Park

At Rush Creek Lodge & Spa and Evergreen Lodge at Yosemite, while guests from around the world are enjoying rich and memorable Yosemite adventures, behind the scenes the lodges fully self-fund and operate a groundbreaking onsite Youth Employment Program. The program works with under-resourced young adults aged 18-24, providing a combination of full-time work, social services support, and life-changing outdoor experiences to facilitate a successful transition into adulthood and independence.

"The young adults in our program work as full-time paid seasonal interns in all departments. They leave the city and their normal lives behind and come to live and work in the mountains. Not only do they learn a specific trade, they live in a supportive community and enjoy outdoor experiences that challenge, motivate, and inspire them as they plan for a successful life ahead," said Lee Zimmerman, CEO and co-founder of the innovative lodges, both Certified B Corporations.

The Youth Program originally launched at Evergreen Lodge in 2002 with a small group of participants and has grown to serve over 50 youth per year. At the lodges, interns are empowered with financial literacy and other life-skills training, from banking, budgeting, and long-term planning to job search, interviewing, and healthy lifestyle. In 2023 alone, interns earned over $400,000 and saved over 22% of their earnings, building meaningful assets to provide stability during life's transitions, and developing habits to last a lifetime. Since program inception, interns have earned over $3.5 million in wages and saved over $700,000 – an impressive savings rate of 20% of their gross wages. Interns with good savings habits also qualify for matching savings grants and post-graduate grants funded by the lodges' forward-thinking investors.

Rush Creek and Evergreen Lodge's commitment to providing meaningful opportunities for young adults has not only transformed the lives of its now 500 program participants, but has also established a replicable model for the hospitality industry and other businesses worldwide to leverage business for social good. The program is poised for further expansion with the imminent launch of Firefall Ranch, the third sister property, scheduled to make its grand debut this spring.

For a more detailed look at this inspiring program and milestone, see "Leading by Example: How our work/life program near Yosemite is helping young adults prepare for their futures."

Or meet Ashley Franklin, 500th Youth Intern, and experience the pure joy in her firsthand telling of her Youth Program adventures in this charming new video interview.

ABOUT RUSH CREEK LODGE & SPA
A fresh take on the Yosemite experience, Rush Creek Lodge opened at the doorstep of Yosemite in summer 2016. The contemporary mountain lodge offers 143 guest rooms, and extensive amenities including Restaurant/Tavern, guided recreation program, and Yosemite-inspired Spa. Rush Creek is a Certified B Corporation, meeting social sustainability and environmental performance standards, including a fully self-funded on-site youth employment program and a host of environmental initiatives.

ABOUT EVERGREEN LODGE
Evergreen Lodge sits one mile from Yosemite's western border and the entrance to Yosemite's Hetch Hetchy. The lodge blends modern comforts with the relaxed approach and activities of a mountain ranch and the timeless warmth of a historic 1920s lodge. Evergreen features cozy cabins, custom campsites, and two exclusive vacation rentals. Since 2007, Evergreen has been a certified B Corporation, using profits to fully self-fund and operate an innovative on-site Youth Employment Program teaching job and life skills to under-resourced young adults, while also maintaining high standards for environmental stewardship. In 2015, the lodge received the B Corporation 'Best for the World' honor.

SOURCE Rush Creek Lodge & Spa

Also from this source

CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF YOSEMITE FACELIFT: TRADING TRASH FOR SPA TREATMENTS

CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF YOSEMITE FACELIFT: TRADING TRASH FOR SPA TREATMENTS

Yosemite National Park's annual park-wide cleanup event, Yosemite Facelift, is proudly celebrating its 20th anniversary this September, with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.