Acquisition strengthens Yoshi Mobility's commitment to scale mobile fleet services and expand footprint on the West Coast

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoshi Mobility , the leading tech-enabled mobile car care company, today announced that it has acquired Mobile Auto Concepts Inc. (MACi), a full suite mobile automotive services company that specializes in tire care and replacement, preventative maintenance, multipoint inspections, eco-friendly washes, and more. MACi is headquartered in San Francisco with operations up and down the West Coast in major metropolitan areas including San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Sacramento, Seattle, and Los Angeles.

Yoshi Mobility acquires Mobile Auto Concepts Inc., accelerating mobile service expansion

"We couldn't be more excited to join forces with the MACi team. They're outstanding operators with decades of deep automotive experience," said Bryan Frist , Yoshi Mobility's CEO & Co-Founder. "This investment demonstrates our continued commitment to expanding our suite of services to address the real pain points of our fleet and enterprise customers nationwide."

MACi's suite of mobile automotive services will be integrated into the company's service offerings and rebranded as part of Yoshi Mobility. Notably, MACi's eco-conscious car washes and on-site tire services will complement Yoshi Mobility's mobility platform, bolstering its network of certified mobile technicians who provide both on-site and virtual services.

"We have big plans in motion for scaling our fleet mobile services, and MACi's expertise and operational coverage will be instrumental in propelling our growth," said Pratik Patel , Yoshi Mobility's Head of Fleet Services. Prior to joining Yoshi Mobility, Patel was the founder and CEO of RideKleen, a prominent player in sustainable mobile vehicle cleaning and end-to-end fleet services and logistics. RideKleen was acquired by Cox Automotive in 2018.

Notable MACi customers include Zipcar, UpShift Inc, University of San Francisco, Getaround, and the City of San Francisco.

"This company has been my baby since the early 90s," Wally Ghnaim , the CEO and Founder of MACi, "I couldn't be more proud of this next step." Ghnaim will join Yoshi Mobility as Director of Operations.

Since the pandemic, Yoshi Mobility has grown its revenue tenfold and evolved beyond gas delivery to provide a full suite of car care services, including refueling, car washes, and preventative maintenance. The company's mission is to keep its customers moving in the safest, most efficient, and most planet-friendly way possible.

About Yoshi Mobility

Yoshi Mobility is a customer-centric last-mile delivery platform that is focused on car care services. The company provides gas delivery and car care services to wherever its customers are parked and has fully integrated with a number of connected car platforms, including General Motors' OnStar program. To date, Yoshi Mobility has raised more than $40 million with investments from GM Ventures, Bridgestone, and ExxonMobil. Other investors include NBA All-Star Kevin Durant, NFL legend Joe Montana, and Y-Combinator in Silicon Valley. To learn more about Yoshi Mobility, please visit: https://www.yoshimobility.com . For media inquiries, please contact [email protected] .

SOURCE Yoshi Mobility