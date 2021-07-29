Yoshikazu Kasahara, MBA, Celebrated for Excellence in English Language Education

Mr. Kasahara is the author of 30 books that teach readers how to speak, read and write in English or Japanese. His books have sold over 1.6 million copies all around the world and are published by major publishing companies in Japan and China, such as Takarajima-sha, Shinsei-publishing company, Kadokawa-Chukei, Mikasa-publishing company and Kaishin-publishing company. Yoshi's Quick Method Academy, in which Mr. Kasahara has thrived as the president and chief executive officer since 1991. He also serves as the president and chief executive officer of Bart Corporation, which essentially functions as the parent company of Yoshi's Quick Method Academy.

A native of Japan, Mr. Kasahara obtained a Bachelor of Arts in literature from Kokugakuin University in 1986. He subsequently relocated to the U.S., where he lived for several years and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration before resuming his education in the United Kingdom. In 1996, he achieved a Master of Business Administration at the University of Hertfordshire followed by a Master of Arts in English language teaching from the University of Southampton. It was at the latter university where Mr. Kasahara developed his innovative Quick Method strategy for learning English and Japanese in a surprisingly short period of time.

Mr. Kasahara's Quick Method places a great deal of focus on sentence structure, which differs tremendously when comparing English and Japanese. He also utilizes a series of short, repetitive exercises that allow the individual to internalize the new information very quickly. Mr. Kasahara eventually obtained registered patents in Japan, Korea and Australia for his Quick Method and has additionally registered multiple trademarks in Japan. Some of his books are specifically designed to help readers achieve a passing grade on the Test of English for International Communication, which is a standardized test that is often utilized by employers to determine if certain employees can effectively read and speak English.

Alongside his best-selling books, Mr. Kasahara frequently explains the foundation of his Quick Method on YouTube. More than 45,000 YouTube users hold subscriptions to his YouTube channel, and his videos have been viewed more than 3.3 million times. Mr. Kasahara continues to host presentations and webinars on a regular basis in order to increase awareness of his products as well as his signature techniques.

As a licensed teacher in his home country of Japan, Mr. Kasahara has given lecturers at several Japanese colleges such as Advanced Institute of Industrial Technology and Eishin International Technical College. He has also served as an international representative for the Queensland University of Technology and Hawaii Pacific University. In order to stay up to date with the latest developments in his industry, Mr. Kasahara maintains active affiliations with the English Linguistic Society of Japan and the English Education Institute of Japan.

In the coming years, Mr. Kasahara intends to expand his customer base by devoting more attention to online education. He also wishes to release more books and videos that are geared towards children. Mr. Kasahara attributes his success to his ability to understand why so many people struggle to learn English or Japanese. He firmly believes that the importance of bilingualism will only increase in the near future.

