Yoshiki Foundation America Donates $500,000 to Support Those Affected by the Los Angeles Wildfires

Seven Charitable Organizations Receiving Donations Include: MusiCares® , World Central Kitchen, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, American Red Cross, Motion Picture & Television Fund, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Foundation, and Entertainment Community Fund

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International superstar YOSHIKI and his Yoshiki Foundation America donated to multiple charitable organizations to provide $500,000 in disaster relief to the areas devastated by the Los Angeles wildfires. Charitable organizations receiving donations include MusiCares® , World Central Kitchen, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, American Red Cross, Motion Picture & Television Fund, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Foundation, and Entertainment Community Fund.

International superstar YOSHIKI and Yoshiki Foundation America donated $500,000 for L.A. wildfire disaster relief. Post this International superstar YOSHIKI and his Yoshiki Foundation America donated to multiple charitable organizations to provide $500,000 in disaster relief to the areas devastated by the Los Angeles wildfires.

The acclaimed musician, fashion designer, and filmmaker made these donations through his 501(c)(3) non-profit organization Yoshiki Foundation America, furthering YOSHIKI's longstanding commitment to providing aid to communities in crisis.

YOSHIKI's donations are extremely significant as they result in his fanbase also joining in supporting the same causes. For example, his recent donation to the victims of the Ukraine-Russia war was exponentially increased (50x) by inspiring his fans to donate as well. This resulted in his raising over 10 million USD.

YOSHIKI, who has been based in Los Angeles for nearly 30 years, said: "I canceled all of my appearances overseas because I want to be here in LA to support my friends and community. I have lived in Los Angeles for almost 30 years, and it breaks my heart and gives me severe depression to see the city burning like this. I was hearing sirens and helicopters flying over, all day and night. I was also forced to evacuate, but thankfully my place did not burn, although many friends have lost everything. It's hard to comprehend what was going on here. I'm deeply affected by this tragedy, and I'm praying for all those who have suffered from this tragedy. As I've been saying over the years, 'Helping people helps yourself as well.' I will keep supporting."

Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares said "YOSHIKI's generosity knows no bounds. Time and again, he has stepped up to support music professionals in crisis, and his donation to MusiCares in the wake of the Los Angeles wildfires is yet another testament to his deep compassion and commitment to our community. We are incredibly grateful for his ongoing support, which ensures that those affected can access the resources they need to recover and rebuild."

Linda Roth, World Central Kitchen's Chief Communications Officer said

"We are so grateful for the support that YOSHIKI brings to World Central Kitchen - his commitment to support his local community is exactly what fuels WCK."

"On behalf of Cedars-Sinai, we sincerely thank the Yoshiki Foundation America for its generous donation to support our wildfire relief efforts. This contribution will play a vital role in helping those at Cedars-Sinai affected by this tragedy, and we are deeply grateful for YOSHIKI's ongoing commitment to Los Angeles as a part of this community," said Arthur J. Ochoa, JD, Senior VP of Advancement and Chief Advancement Officer for Cedars-Sinai.

Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross shared "The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those impacted by the devastating wildfires in California," "We are so grateful for donors like YOSHIKI as we work together to provide relief and hope for communities in the wake of this heartbreaking disaster."

Yoshiki Foundation America, a California 501(c)(3) non-profit, public benefit corporation founded in 2010 by Japanese musician YOSHIKI, leader of rock band X Japan, has donated to MusiCares® and The American Red Cross several times over the years, including donations to support mental health awareness throughout the music industry and for relief efforts from disasters around the world. These new funds will go toward aiding in disaster relief for those impacted by wildfires in California in 2025 by providing food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support, and other assistance.

YOSHIKI is internationally recognized for his long-term philanthropic activities. For his prolific philanthropic endeavors, he was chosen by Forbes as one of "Asia's Top 30 Heroes of Philanthropy" in 2019 and received a Medal of Honor from the Japanese Government in 2021 for his support of the National Center for Global Health and Medicine and ongoing charitable works.

YOSHIKI has maintained a prolific career as a musician, composer, and fashion designer. Recent projects include the launch of his clothing line MAISON YOSHIKI PARIS at Paris Fashion Week and his film directorial debut, YOSHIKI: Under the Sky. In 2024, YOSHIKI was honored with being the first and only Japanese artist to have his hands and footprints immortalized at the world-famous TCL Chinese Theatre.

For more information about Yoshiki Foundation America and its ongoing initiatives, please visit: YOSHIKI Foundation America: https://yoshikifoundationamerica.org/

YOSHIKI

Website: https://www.yoshiki.net/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/yoshiki

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yoshikiofficial

Links:

MusiCares:

https://www.musicares.org/get-help/disaster-relief-resources

World Central Kitchen:

https://wck.org/relief/california-fires-jan25

Cedars Sinai:

https://www.cedars-sinai.org/newsroom/wildfire-response-at-cedars-sinai/

Red Cross USA:

https://www.redcross.org/local/california/los-angeles/about-us/our-work/california-wildfires-response-january-2025.html

MPTF:

https://mptf.com/ways-to-give/wildfirerelief/

Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Foundation:

https://www.facebook.com/HollywoodChamberCA/photos/in-partnership-with-our-hollywood-chamber-of-commerce-community-foundation-if-yo/1019845733518428/?_rdr

Entertainment Community Fund:

https://entertainmentcommunity.org/CAFires

SOURCE YOSHIKI