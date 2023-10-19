YOSHIKI Receives Unending Standing Ovation After Revolutionary Performance at London's Royal Albert Hall

News provided by

YOSHIKI

19 Oct, 2023, 08:17 ET

Ellie Goulding and St. Vincent, GRAMMY Award Winning artists, Join Japanese Icon YOSHIKI on His World Tour at the Historic London Venue

Yoshiki Classical World Tour performances will be held at Dolby Theater (L.A.) on October 20 and Carnegie Hall (New York) on October 28

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YOSHIKI, famed composer, pianist, drummer, and leader of rock bands X Japan and The Last Rockstars, delivered an epic performance at Royal Albert Hall on October 13th.

After overwhelming responses by audiences at Tokyo Garden Theater and Royal Albert Hall (London), Yoshiki Classical World Tour with Orchestra 2023 performances will be held at Dolby Theater (L.A.) on October 20, and Carnegie Hall (New York) on October 28. This tour is the first time a Japanese artist has headlined all these historic venues.

Last month, YOSHIKI became the first Japanese artist to be honored with a handprint and footprint ceremony at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood since the tradition began in 1927.

The international superstar was joined on stage by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and GRAMMY award winning artists Ellie Goulding and St. Vincent.

Goulding joined YOSHIKI to perform his orchestral arrangement of her hit song "Love Me Like You Do". On stage, Ellie explained that "this song resonated with people, and when I perform it live it always feels like it brings people together." In celebrating her collaboration with YOSHIKI, she said "I would love to do a whole show with you."

St. Vincent delivered an emotional performance of her seminal song "New York", also with orchestral arrangement by YOSHIKI. The concert reunited the superstars after they were featured in the documentary YOSHIKI: Under the Sky. On stage, St. Vincent said of YOSHIKI, "I was really surprised that just one person could have so many talents. He was unbelievable. He is a wonderful artist and composer."

YOSHIKI also performed his historic concerto "Anniversary", originally composed for the 10th anniversary of the Japanese Emperor's enthronement. Another highlight was the moving ballet performance.

YOSHIKI also performed a unique and physically-demanding drum solo that shocked the audience, leaving them on the edge of their seats as YOSHIKI then dramatically switched from drums to piano. He closed the concert with his signature song "Endless Rain", during which the entire audience tearfully sang along.

YOSHIKI Classical "Requiem" Setlist

  1. Amethyst
  2. Tears
  3. Angel
  4. Miracle
  5. Forever Love
  6. Kiss the Sky
  7. Anniversary

ACT 2

  1. Tchaikovsky - Serenade For Strings (Drum solo)
  2. Górecki - Symfonia Pieśni żałosnych (Drum solo)
  3. Say Anything
  4. Tchaikovsky - Swan Lake
  5. New York (featuring St. Vincent)
  6. Love Me Like You Do (featuring Ellie Goulding)
  7. Red Swan
  8. Requiem
  9. Without You
  10. Mendelssohn - Opus 13 in A-minor
  11. Art of Life
  12. Endless Rain

Due to high demand, YOSHIKI's performance at Royal Albert Hall was live streamed globally by premiere platforms On Air and WOWOW. The stream is available to experience this historic event.

On Air (Global outside of Japan): http://onair.events/yoshiki-classical-world-tour-2023
WOWOW (Japan only): https://www.wowow.co.jp/detail/193930

 ‍"REQUIEM" Tour – Teaser
https://youtu.be/Vc4TohGbX5I

Yoshiki Classical 10th Anniversary World Tour with Orchestra 2023 "REQUIEM"
Tokyo Garden Theater – October 7-9
Royal Albert Hall (London) – October 13
Dolby Theatre (Los Angeles) – October 20
Carnegie Hall (New York) – October 28

Tour information:
https://www.yoshiki.net/worldtour2023

YOSHIKI

YOSHIKI is a composer, classically trained pianist, rock drummer, and leader of the rock groups X Japan and The Last Rockstars, YOSHIKI was named "one of the most influential musicians and composers in Japanese history" by Consequence and is described by Billboard Magazine as "a musical innovator". He is the first Japanese artist to be honored with a handprint and footprint ceremony at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood since the tradition began in 1927.

YOSHIKI has sold over 30 million albums and singles and has sold out the 55,000-seat Tokyo Dome a record-breaking 18 times with his band X Japan. He has performed on the world's greatest stages including Madison Square Garden, Wembley Arena, Coachella Music Festival, and Carnegie Hall. He has also composed Hollywood film soundtracks, a concerto for the Emperor of Japan, and the official theme song for the Golden Globe Awards. Recently, YOSHIKI assembled the new supergroup The Last Rockstars.

His first feature documentary film as director, YOSHIKI: Under the Sky, premiered in the US, UK, and Japan in September. YOSHIKI will perform his Yoshiki Classical 10th Anniversary World Tour with Orchestra 2023 "REQUIEM" in October, headlining shows at Tokyo Garden Theater (TokyoOct. 7-9), Royal Albert Hall (LondonOct. 13), Dolby Theatre (Los AngelesOct. 20), and Carnegie Hall (New YorkOct. 28). This tour marks the first time a Japanese artist has headlined these four historic venues.

Official website: https://www.yoshiki.net/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yoshikiofficial/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/yoshiki

SOURCE YOSHIKI

Also from this source

Music Superstar YOSHIKI Will Become First Japanese Artist to be Immortalized in Cement at the World-Famous TCL Chinese Theatre Hollywood

Music Superstar YOSHIKI Will Become First Japanese Artist to be Immortalized in Cement at the World-Famous TCL Chinese Theatre Hollywood

The iconic and beloved Japanese superstar YOSHIKI will leave his mark in a festive imprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre Hollywood. YOSHIKI is...
YOSHIKI Donates 10 Million Yen to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to Help All Displaced by War in Ukraine

YOSHIKI Donates 10 Million Yen to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to Help All Displaced by War in Ukraine

On August 30, YOSHIKI made a donation of 10 million yen to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), which was announced during his...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Music

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Art

Image1

Film and Motion Picture

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.