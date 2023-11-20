Yosi Health Appoints Matthew Order as Vice President of Business Development

Yosi Health

20 Nov, 2023, 02:30 ET

Order is Poised to Help Yosi Meet the Demands from the Company's Growing Roster of Enterprise-level Healthcare Clients

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yosi Health, a provider of digital patient scheduling, registration, payment, and communication cloud-based software solutions, announced today the appointment of Matt Order, formerly of MEDITECH and athenahealth, as the company's Vice President of Business Development.

With a proven track record of accelerating sales and expertise in healthcare technology, Order brings to Yosi a unique set of skills. Most recently, he served as Senior Manager of Marketplace Sales for Buoy Health, a Boston-based digital health company that uses AI technology to provide personalized clinical support.

"As more enterprise-level healthcare organizations start turning to Yosi for its comprehensive suite of automated patient management solutions, we turn to industry leaders like Matt to help get it into the hands of more administrators," said Yosi Health Founder and CEO, Hari Prasad. "Matthew brings over 20 years of sales, health tech, and SaaS platform experience to Yosi. We are pleased to welcome him to our Executive team."

Yosi Health is a state-of-the-art, patient engagement platform that provides healthcare providers a powerful suite of patient-management solutions designed to significantly streamline all aspects of the patient experience before, during, and post-visit. Yosi's strategic partnerships and integrations with the industry's leading EMR/EHR providers facilitate the seamless management of patient data and billing.

"Healthcare providers need advanced platforms to address their complex and evolving challenges to provide the best possible care to patients," said Matthew Order upon joining Yosi Health. "I was drawn to Yosi's mission of reducing the cost of care for providers while delivering great patient outcomes. I have seen first-hand how my clients at previous companies utilized Yosi successfully. Now, I'm excited to have the opportunity to put these tools in the hands of more patients and providers to truly impact care."

Since 2015, Yosi Health has helped hundreds of healthcare organizations upgrade their implement contactless patient registration, digitize patient records, improve their collection rates, and even manage their online reputations in a secure, HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based software solution.

For more information, please visit: www.yosi.health

About Yosi Health

Yosi creates customizable, cloud-based solutions that modernize care center administration and improve the patient experience. Their premier product, Yosi Health, is a pre-arrival focused patient intake and registration system that is eliminating wait times, improving patient experience and increasing financial results for large health systems and busy care centers by engaging patients through the entire care journey.

For more information, visit Yosi Health at www.yosi.health.

Press Contact:

Lynn Munroe
1-845-548-1211

SOURCE Yosi Health

