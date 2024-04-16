Yosi Health Bolsters Leadership Team to Further Drive Innovation and Growth

Yosi's Latest Key Hires Bring a Wealth of Experience in Product, Partnerships, Customer Success, B2B Marketing, and Business Development

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yosi Health, a leading provider of patient management solutions for healthcare practices, today announced the addition of new executives to join its leadership team. These strategic appointments will accelerate product development, forge new partnerships, drive customer success initiatives, amplify marketing efforts, and supercharge business development as Yosi Health continues to meet the growing demand for its platform.

"The healthcare industry is experiencing a seismic shift towards value-based care models that put the patient at the center while reducing costs and administrative burdens on providers," said Hari Prasad, Founder and CEO of Yosi Health. "With this incredible team of accomplished professionals from diverse backgrounds, we are well-positioned to cement our leadership in healthcare innovation."

The new leadership hires include:

Alexandra Charnas as Senior Product Manager: Alexandra combines technical product management expertise honed at companies like Meetup and Redox with a passion for transforming healthcare experiences through data-driven solutions. She comes to Yosi from her position as Senior Product Manager at Morf Health.

Anderson Champagne as Partnership Manager: A former emergency room nurse, Anderson is driven to improve patient outcomes and clinical staff wellbeing by connecting healthcare organizations with innovative technologies. Anderson completed his nursing fellowship at NYU Langone.

Howard Fox as Director of Customer Success: Howard's strong healthcare background as a physical therapist along with his proven track record in optimizing client outcomes at companies like ixLayer, a leading provider of cloud-based platforms that empower diagnostic testing, will ensure Yosi Health customers achieve maximum value.

Kelly Hsiung as Director of Marketing: Kelly leverages over 18 years of B2B & B2C marketing leadership experience across diverse industries like retail and healthcare, to amplify the Yosi Health brand and drive growth marketing initiatives across multiple channels.

Lee Dragoonis as VP of Business Development: Lee's extensive healthcare technology expertise and success in enabling value-based care models for practices of all sizes will fuel Yosi Health's expansion across the provider market.

"These new members bring diverse expertise and a shared commitment to innovation," said Prasad. "Their collective expertise will be instrumental in scaling our solution to even more providers seeking to deliver exceptional patient experiences while maintaining financial stability."

Yosi Health's growth comes at a time when the healthcare industry is increasingly recognizing the time and cost-saving benefits of our patient management system. By expanding the size and capabilities of its leadership team, Yosi Health is better positioned to meet the evolving needs of healthcare practices and drive continued innovation to help improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of providing care.

For more information about the entire Yosi leadership team visit: https://yosi.health/about/leadership/

About Yosi Health

Yosi Health is the leading patient engagement and workflow automation platform for busy clinics and care centers. Pioneering remote patient engagement since 2015, Yosi Health has been successfully reducing the cost of care for healthcare providers while improving patient outcomes.

Our award-winning, customizable, and cloud-based solutions are powering medical practices across all 50 States and is bi-directionally integrated with leading Electronic Medical Record (EMR) vendors in the US.

Yosi Health meets the highest patient privacy standards including HIPAA by being certified as SOC 2 Type 2 Security and PCI compliant in addition to being singled out as an ISV Advanced Technology Partner for Amazon Web Services (AWS); a highly selective program with stringent security requirements for induction.

Yosi Health has been recognized by its clients as Best in KLAS® 2024 Patient Intake Management vendor.

For more information, visit Yosi Health at www.yosi.health.

