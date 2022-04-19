Yosi Health Patient Intake Solution Demonstrates Successful Results with Cerner Users

Powerful Next-Generation Patient-Intake Solution is Interoperable with Cerner, Helping to Eliminate Patient Wait Times and Improving Clinical Practice Administrative Efficiencies

NEW YORK , April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yosi Health, a provider of digital patient scheduling, registration, payment, and communication cloud-based software solutions, announced today that their award-winning Yosi Health platform is now interoperable with Cerner, the worldwide electronic health record (EHR) leader working across diverse healthcare settings and care models, via its Cerner Millennium® EHR. As a validated Cerner code Developer Program application, Yosi has worked to optimize interoperability with Cerner Millennium via FHIR® APIs. Cerner clients who select and license the validated app from Yosi can implement its comprehensive patient intake program and deploy it throughout their practices and patient networks.

A key benefit to clients who license Yosi's validated apps is the ability for patients to easily check in to their appointments at home, before they arrive at their healthcare provider, so the clinical practice can improve efficiency, decrease waiting room times, and increase patient satisfaction.

"By removing patient registration from the waiting room and onto the mobile device, Yosi streamlines a medical practice's workflow, improves patient satisfaction, and generates ROI for the provider," said Yosi Health Founder and CEO, Hari Prasad. "We believe Cerner customers will see value in this platform, as it works easily with PowerChartTM, is HIPAA compliant, and offers customization to the practices."

Yosi's cloud-based suite of patient intake solutions will now be offered to practices using Cerner Millennium, expanding its offering of advanced tools that help healthcare providers streamline costs, reduce the amount of data-entry error, and free staff up to focus on the patient experience.

"Providing our patients with a positive experience from day one is just as important as the cutting-edge medical care we provide them here," said Tom Sperling, staff administrator at California's Urology Associates of the Central Coast, one of the top Urology practices in the country. "Yosi Health was the ideal patient intake solution for us and it's made coordinating between our five office locations seamless and effortless."

Since 2015, the Yosi Health platform has helped healthcare practices implement contactless patient registration, digitize patient records, improve their collection rates, and even manage their online reputations in a secure, HIPAA compliant, cloud-based software solution.

"The code Developer Program includes a formal, Cerner-led, validation process that includes security, operational, functional, and UX reviews of a third-party application's connection to Cerner Millennium via FHIR APIs," said Jake Engle, senior director of open developer experience, Cerner. "Cerner is working to make healthcare more open and connected. Our code Developer Program enables developers to have their applications work directly within a clinician or health administrator's workflow and gives healthcare organizations peace of mind the solutions have cleared a rigorous technical review."

About Yosi Health

Yosi creates customizable, cloud-based solutions that modernize care center administration and improve the patient experience. Their premier product, Yosi Health, is a pre-arrival focused patient intake and registration system that is eliminating wait times, improving patient experience and increasing financial results for large health systems and busy care centers by engaging patients through the entire care journey.

