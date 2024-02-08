Yosi Health Receives Best in KLAS® 2024 Award in the Patient Intake Management Category

Solution Provider is Recognized for Its Customizable Patient Intake and Management Platform That Reduces Costs and Improves Patient Outcomes

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yosi Health, a leading provider of comprehensive digital healthcare solutions, is proud to announce the receipt of the Best in KLAS® 2024 Award in the Patient Intake Management category. The award is a reflection of the company's commitment to excellence and innovation in healthcare technology.

Each year, the Best in KLAS: Software & Service report recognizes software and services companies that excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care. All rankings are a direct result of the feedback from thousands of providers over the last year.

"The entire Yosi team is honored to receive this recognition as the best-performing patient intake solution based on feedback from our valued clients who know and use our suite of services," said Yosi Health Founder and CEO, Hari Prasad. "This award is a testament that our efforts to reduce costs and improve patient outcomes are having a genuine impact on our customers and their ultimate success."

"At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation," said Adam Gale, KLAS Research CEO. "Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024's Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring."

Yosi Health is a state-of-the-art, patient engagement platform that offers healthcare providers a powerful suite of patient-management solutions designed to significantly streamline all aspects of the patient experience before, during, and post-visit.

Yosi's strategic partnerships and integrations with the industry's leading EMR/EHR providers facilitate the seamless management of patient data and billing.

Since 2015, Yosi Health has helped hundreds of healthcare organizations upgrade their implement contactless patient registration, digitize patient records, improve their collection rates, and even manage their online reputations in a secure, HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based software solution.

To view the entire 2024 Best in KLAS Report visit: https://klasresearch.com/report/2024-best-in-klas-awards-software-and-services/3413

For more information on how Yosi can improve efficiencies at your healthcare practice, please visit: www.yosi.health

About KLAS Research:

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption.

Learn more at klasresearch.com.

About Yosi Health

Yosi Health is the leading patient engagement and workflow automation platform for busy clinics and care centers. Pioneering remote patient engagement since 2015, Yosi Health has been successfully reducing the cost of care for healthcare providers while improving patient outcomes.

Our award-winning, customizable, and cloud-based solutions are powering medical practices across all 50 States and is bi-directionally integrated with leading Electronic Medical Record (EMR) vendors in the US.

Yosi Health meets the highest patient privacy standards including HIPAA by being certified as SOC 2 Type 2 Security and PCI compliant in addition to being singled out as an ISV Advanced Technology Partner for Amazon Web Services (AWS); a highly selective program with stringent security requirements for induction.

Yosi Health has been recognized by its clients as Best in KLAS® 2024 Patient Intake Management vendor.

For more information, visit Yosi Health at www.yosi.health.

