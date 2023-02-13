Yosi Health Successfully Demonstrates SOC 2 Type II Security Compliance

Yosi's Patient Intake Platform Offers Proven, Robust Security Features That Exceed Healthcare Governance and Compliance Requirements

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yosi Health, a provider of digital patient scheduling, registration, payment, and communication cloud-based software solutions, announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18.

Achieving this standard, with an unqualified opinion, serves as third-party industry validation that Yosi Health provides, enterprise-level security for customer's data secured on the Yosi Health platform. The SOC accreditation is a widely recognized and respected auditing standard.

Previously, Yosi successfully achieved SOC 2 Type Security Compliance back in 2022.

"Our robust patient intake solution continues to comply with the industry's highest standards for information security," said Hari Prasad, Founder and CEO of Yosi Health. "This means current and future Yosi customers can be confident that our suite of services will manage their data safely and securely, a crucial marketplace differentiator when it comes to providing patient management services."

In its continuing efforts to safeguard client and patient data, Yosi regularly deploys third-party penetration testing and vulnerability scanning of all production and Internet-facing systems. Using a patented isolation approach, Yosi's cloud-based services provide maximum security with complete customer isolation in a modern, multi-tenant cloud architecture.

"Yosi is committed to providing secure products and services to safely and easily manage patient data across the country," said Prasad. "We are readily equipped to manage patient information for enterprise clients working at the highest levels of data security."

About Prescient Assurance

Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. Prescient Assurance is a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide

About Yosi Health

Yosi creates customizable, cloud-based solutions that modernize care center administration and improve the patient experience. Their premier product, Yosi Health, is a pre-arrival focused patient intake and registration system that is eliminating wait times, improving patient experience and increasing financial results for large health systems and busy care centers by engaging patients through the entire care journey.

For more information, visit Yosi Health at www.yosi.health.

