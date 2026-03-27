Renewed attestation underscores Yosi Health's ongoing commitment to data security, privacy, and enterprise-grade protection for healthcare organizations

NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yosi Health, a provider of a customizable patient management platform, today announced it has successfully renewed its SOC 2 Type II audit, reaffirming the company's commitment to maintaining rigorous standards for data security, privacy, and operational integrity. The attestation, conducted in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria, reflects Yosi Health's ongoing efforts to safeguard sensitive patient information across its platform.

Yosi Health Successfully Renews SOC 2 Type II Audit

The renewal recognizes Yosi Health's ability to protect customer data while supporting healthcare organizations in automating patient engagement, scheduling, intake, payments, and communications. For practices and care centers operating in increasingly complex digital environments, security and trust remain essential to delivering efficient, patient-centered care.

"Renewing our SOC 2 Type II audit is an important validation of the security framework we've established at Yosi Health," said Hari Prasad, Founder and CEO of Yosi Health. "Healthcare organizations need technology partners they can trust to protect patient data while improving the experience for both staff and patients."

Yosi Health remains focused on providing secure, reliable, and scalable solutions for busy clinics and care centers. The company's platform connects scheduling, intake, payments, and communications designed to reduce administrative burden and help practices operate more efficiently.

Yosi Health's security program includes a combination of technical safeguards and operational controls designed to help protect customer data in its cloud-based environment. The SOC 2 Type II renewal demonstrates Yosi Health's goal of meeting the expectations of healthcare organizations that require both innovation and strong privacy protections from their technology vendors.

"Security is not a one-time achievement; it's a continuous discipline," Prasad added. "We will continue investing in the safeguards and processes that allow our customers to focus on care delivery with greater peace of mind."

For more information about the Yosi Health Patient Management platform visit: https://www.yosi.health.

About Yosi Health

Yosi Health is a customizable patient management platform for busy clinics and care centers. Pioneering remote patient engagement since 2015, Yosi Health has been successfully reducing the cost of care for healthcare providers while improving patient outcomes.

Our award-winning, customizable, and cloud-based solutions are powering medical practices across all 50 States and is bi-directionally integrated with leading Electronic Health Record (EHR) vendors in the US.

Yosi Health meets the highest patient privacy standards including HIPAA by being certified as SOC 2 Type 2 Security and PCI compliant in addition to being singled out as an ISV Advanced Technology Partner for Amazon Web Services (AWS); a highly selective program with stringent security requirements for induction.

Yosi Health has been recognized by its clients as Best in KLAS® 2024 Patient Intake Management vendor. Yosi has also earned the coveted Peer Reviewed™ recognition from the American Alliance of Orthopaedic Executives' (AAOE).

For more information, visit Yosi Health at yosi.health.

Press Contact:

Lynn Munroe

1-845-548-1211

https://www.yosi.health/

SOURCE Yosi Health