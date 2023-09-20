Hari Prasad, Co-founder and CEO, will detail how new technology significantly enhances the patient experience while considerably easing the administrative burden on healthcare practice staff.

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yosi Health, the primary innovator of pre-arrival focused digital patient scheduling, registration, payment, and communication cloud-based software solutions, announced today that the company's Co-founder and CEO, Hari Prasad has been invited to speak at SmartBrief's inaugural virtual AI Impact Summit being held on September 27 and 28.

Yosi Health to Present Innovative AI Solutions Geared to Ease Healthcare Workforce Crisis at SmartBrief’s AI Impact Summit

The special panel, entitled "Smarter solutions to the health care workforce crisis", will give healthcare professionals insights into how their organizations can turn the tide on employee stress, staff shortages, and rampant human resource burnout that's straining the current healthcare system.

"Addressing burnout at the practice level is extremely important and being able to implement solutions that will ease that burden while improving the patient experience is critical," says, Hari Prasad, Co-founder and CEO of Yosi Health. "Utilizing technology to modernize in-office and telehealth visits so the experience of going to the doctor is quicker and more seamless is key to providing significantly better outcomes for patients, while easing the burden for physicians, providers, and their staffs."

Session participants will walk away from the panel discussion with pragmatic insights about AI-powered systems that can completely transform the traditional waiting room process – all while helping to lower staff costs and staff burnout.

"The pressure on healthcare workers has reached such alarming levels, the US Surgeon General was compelled to issue an advisory about it earlier this year," says Prasad. "This panel aims to show healthcare practices and organizations that there are affordable and simple solutions available. The first step is learning about what's available."

The panel "Smarter solutions to the health care workforce crisis" is moderated by Doug Harris at SmartBrief and will take place on September 27th from 2:00pm – 2:45pm.

Find more information and register for SmartBrief's AI Impact Summit here.

For more information about Yosi Health, visit: https://www.yosi.health

About Yosi Health

Yosi creates customizable, cloud-based solutions that modernize care center administration and improve the patient experience. Their premier product, Yosi Health, is a pre-arrival focused patient intake and registration system that is eliminating wait times, improving patient experience and increasing financial results for large health systems and busy care centers by engaging patients through the entire care journey.

For more information, visit Yosi Health at www.yosi.health.

Press Contact:

Lynn Munroe

1-845-548-1211

https://www.yosi.health

SOURCE Yosi Health